OPSS supports the AMDEA product registration campaign.





The British Appliances Manufacturers Association AMDEA is raising awareness of how consumer registration of new and in-use appliances can help keep homes safe.

Product registration allows you to contact consumers more quickly and take appropriate action if your household appliance is subject to recall.

Consumers are encouraged to register new and used appliances with the manufacturer or use registermyappliance.org.uk.

Consumer attitudes to product safety research reports conducted on behalf of BEIS and OPSS found that 83% of survey respondents who registered their products were primarily motivated to obtain or extend warranties.

In addition, the survey found that respondents didn’t enroll their devices because they didn’t need them, didn’t believe they needed them (46%) or didn’t know they could (17%).

OPSS is working with AMDEA to persuade consumers that it will help make their homes safer, increasing home appliance registrations.

The OPSS message is as follows:

Register all devices

Make sure all household appliances are registered so that you know whether they are recalled or not. Many manufacturers allow you to register household appliances up to 12 years old. Most household items can also be registered through registermyappliance.org.uk.

Check whether small appliances are registered

Defective toasters and kettles can cause a fire. Register with the manufacturer to be notified of the recall before it’s too late.

The landlord checks to see if your product is included in the real estate you own.

Make sure all household appliances are registered so that we can contact you quickly upon recall.

Check if the product is registered in the rental property

Make sure that the owner has registered household appliances. If not, you will have to register the product yourself.

OPSS is eager to share the above message and product registration campaign material with the hashtag #regmyappliance2021 on social media to encourage consumers to register their home appliances.

