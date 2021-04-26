The IA urges’significant’ and’urgent’ changes to the taxation of UK funds under Brexit.





Chris Cummings, IA Chief Executive Officer

The Investment Association (IA) called for a “significant improvement of the UK direct and indirect tax system” when it submitted HM Treasury’s review of the UK fund system in the light of Brexit.

The Trade Organization said this was one of the three major priorities in terms of government regulatory action, and the other two listed them as “Innovation in UK Fund Architecture” and “The Need for a Fully Active Approach to Branding and Promotion”.

The government is seeking comments on a review of the money tax system announced in last year’s budget. Stakeholders were required to submit specific comments on tax and regulation by April 20th.

The IA said there is a “need to be simpler and more robust” in its proposals for the UK’s approach to taxation of funds, and has put forward considerations as to whether the UK should switch to a completely tax-free system for its funds.

The IA said: “On the one hand, the move to a full tax exemption system could lead to unintended consequences, such as loss of access to some double tax treaties.

“On the other hand, if the goal is for the UK to serve as a global fund hub to support the needs of a wide range of investors internationally, it suggests a need to move significantly away from the UK-led current approach. Investor Taxation.”

Ultimately, he noted that a “successful” fund tax system should be “simple to operate and understand while providing certainty of outcomes”.

The trading agency has also identified a “urgent need” for a competitive UK VAT regime for existing and new UK domestic funds, including long-term asset funds and domestic specialty funds, which it says can be achieved by applying a zero interest rate. UK VAT is applied to the management of all UK funds to ensure that they are “placed on the same basis as equivalent funds abroad”.

Chris Cummings, IA’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “Brexit is an important opportunity for the UK to define an innovative and responsive policy framework for investment funds.

“This will support the UK’s ambition to become a global center for responsible and sustainable investment while we continue to attract world-class companies to serve our UK and international clients.”

AIC calls for stamp duty removal from investment firms

The IA, which submitted it to the Treasury Department’s review, gave a prospect for a broader reform and said the UK “needs full funding to meet the needs of UK and international investors.”

Rather than systematically relocating existing funds, he said there was an opportunity to launch new “innovative” cars, and suggested that the UK deploy them outside of London to strengthen their mid- and back-office capabilities. Or southeast.

