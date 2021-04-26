The UAE remains on the UK’s travel red list indefinitely and can cause confusion.





Dubai is known for its modern architecture, including the Burj Khalifa, which is 2,700 feet tall and nearly twice the height of the Empire State Building.

Fraser Hall | Image bank | Getty Images

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates The UAE’s potentially indefinite status, included in the “red list” for travel in the UK, has sparked anger and confusion, and has been made even more uncertain by the recent announcement by the British government.

British Transport Minister Grant Sapps said the UAE could remain on the list of deficits in the UK because of its status as an international transport hub, despite declining infection trends and the world’s second fastest vaccination campaign.

Shapps said at an airline event on Wednesday that “we are not limiting the UAE due to the coronavirus level in the UAE. “The problem is one of public transport.”

This remark has sparked sharp criticism from Emirates President Tim Clark. “It makes no sense to put us on the’red list’ for transit reasons, because (passengers) can go through different hubs,” he said at a recent online event. “It undermines our British operations against Emirates. We are really sorry if they keep us on the red list.”

Being on the UK’s Red List comes at a high price and has real consequences for the 120,000 Britons and their families living in the Gulf region. Anyone entering the UK from a redlisted country will be quarantined in a government-approved hotel and will be required to pay for their own accommodation and food for 10 days at a cost of 1,750 ($2,428) per person.

A British citizen who works in Dubai, who hasn’t seen his family in England since mid-2020, said “when someone asks about a house, he’s crying.”

“The ambiguity is unbearable,” said a source who asked not to identify himself because of professional restrictions. “It’s much easier to make plans and balance lives that make it impossible to change the British position, and it’s very detrimental to the well-being of people.”

People are waiting for their turn to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at the Vaccine Center installed at the Dubai International Financial Center on February 3, 2021, in the Gulf of Dubai. UAE is the population.

1230948336

The UK Red List, which bans air travel or imposes costly quarantine on arrival, now designates 40 high-risk countries that are currently considered too dangerous to travel, with new infections soaring to more than 300,000 per day. Includes India to do.

The UAE remains on the list even though the infection rate has dropped to around 2,000 cases per day. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi put Britain on the “green” list of travel countries.

CNBC sought comment from the British Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Growth support

The petition to remove the UAE from the UK Red List has received more than 8,500 signatures as of April 26, reflecting growing complaints about travel restrictions and quarantine costs for one of the world’s busiest air travel routes.

Petitioner Michael Aziz wrote, “We hope that the government will remove the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from the list of red vans by summer so that travelers can visit a safe country without the need to quarantine at their hotel when they return.”

The UK government is required to respond when the petition receives more than 10,000 signatures.

“I have to reconsider the fact that Dubai is on the red list. Most British citizens who work there should be fully vaccinated and able to travel to the UK. They can undergo PCR testing before and after arrival.” Twitter user @DawnWilson2606 tweeted to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The decision to remove the UAE from the red list is further complicated by differences in restrictions between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Emirates, the UAE’s most populous airline, has implemented separate access, travel, testing and containment rules, despite being less than two hours away by car since the pandemic began.

Redlist removal’as soon as possible’

Amid criticism and confusion over recent travel restrictions, there are signs that most of the 10 million foreign Desert Sheikh Bureaus may still be removed from the red list.

“We are working very closely with the UAE authorities to ensure that the UAE is removed from the red list as soon as possible,” said Simon Penney, British Consul and Middle East Trade Commissioner in Dubai. Penny’s remark came on April 21, the same day as Shapps’ proposal that the UAE could remain on the red list.

The UK government is expected to review the non-essential international travel ban starting May 17, but it is unclear which destinations will be approved.

Commuters are crossing the London Bridge on March 1, 2021 in London, England.

Holly Adams | Getty Images

“It’s too early to say which countries will be on the green list and which ones will not,” Penny said in an interview with Dubai radio station. Wait until early May to know more clearly.

“The decisions we make are driven by data and science, including vaccine launch, number of cases per day, and the prevalence of harmful strains,” he added.

The UK Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “Based on our current assessment of COVID-19 risk, we advise on all but essential travel throughout the United Arab Emirates.” The UAE outperforms most developed countries in vaccine releases where nearly 40% of the population is fully vaccinated.

“Visitors entering the UK who have entered the UAE or have been through the UAE in the past 10 days are not allowed to enter the country,” the advisory said on April 25.

‘Travel corridor worth reopening’

Rob Willock, Director of Advisory Services Economist Corporate Network, told CNBC on Sunday, “It is not necessary that countries’ positions on each other’s lists be reciprocal.”

“But given that the UAE and the UK are ranked second and third on the World Vaccine League table, each with at least one vaccine administered to more than half of the population, we can imagine that this is a journey worth reopening.”

As Dubai’s largest source of tourists and one of Emirates’ important travel routes, the UK pulled the UAE off the “safe travel route” in January as cases in Dubai began to surge with the influx of British travelers in November and December. Shredded.

The UAE reported over 2,000 new infections on Saturday. The country has administered 9.9 million vaccines so far.

USA travel warning

Britain is not the only one that lacks openness. The United States last week added more than 100 countries, including Israel and the UAE, to its “Level 4: No Travel” list.

IATA Director Willie Walsh said when asked if the State Department had been wrongly advised, “the situation will change and will change over time.”

Certain countries on the U.S. list also have their own restrictions on travel by foreigners, while others allow air entry with vaccination and negative Covid tests or other criteria.

“We’re not suggesting removing all restrictions now,” said Walsh. “We are asking the government to believe when international air travel will begin and to make plans to provide an indicator of how international air travel should operate when things start again.”

