Digital demand could replace 8.3 billion UK premiums by 2025 | Latest news





Increasing demand for digital insurance products and online distribution channels in the UK is expected to jeopardize 8.3 billion of today’s insurance market by 2025 as it challenges customer retention levels.

It looked at how the insurance industry’s revenue could be impacted by new customers, diverse demographics and technology trends, according to the latest report by consulting firm Accentures, Insurance Revenue Landscape 2025: Innovate for Resilience.

For example, 3.5 billion of current insurance revenues are renewed using technologies such as paid driving and connected health.

Meanwhile, insurers that provide digital distribution experiences for more customers to purchase insurance online will have a revenue of 4.8 billion currently traded through existing channels.

Jamie Althorp, Director of Insurance for Accenture UK and Ireland, said: In recent years, resilience has been a key strength for British insurance companies.

However, as consumer habits are evolving rapidly, it won’t be enough in the future. Last year, much more focus was placed on digital touchpoints in digitally established lines such as motors and homes, as well as new areas such as term life and small advertising.

To keep pace with these changes, insurers must focus on retaining customers in a dual pricing world while delivering a seamless digital experience while leveraging technology-driven revenue streams.

Growing in spite of the recession

Four key innovation areas were highlighted in the report. These include:

Health and Wellness, Life Products and Services: $12 billion in revenue for smart health products and services for an aging population. Sharing Economy, Climate Change, and Cyber ​​Threats: $115 billion in revenue for products and services to address new exposures such as climate change. Integration of technology with traditional property and accident (P&C) products: $120 billion of products and services to enable smart cars, smart homes and smart manufacturing. Premium Conversion to Alternative Distributors: Conversion of $125 billion in premiums to new distributors such as Insurance Tech.

The study also revealed that despite the global economic downturn, the UK insurance industry could grow from a total of 274 billion in early 2020 to about 290 billion by the end of 2025, with an annual growth rate of 1.4%.

Globally, the insurance sector will grow from 4.9 trillion in early 2020 to 6 trillion at the end of 2025 with a compound growth rate of 3.5% per year.

This includes 570 billion in US health insurance premiums, which were not considered part of the traditional insurance sector but were important due to the global demand for the fusion of digital health products and services such as wellness products.

Althorp added: In a world where change is constant, risks change, and consumers feel financially vulnerable, insurance companies can take on a broader social mission.

Part of this is the shift from compensation to prevention. It’s no secret that UK consumers are increasingly comfortable sharing their data in exchange for personalized premiums, especially in areas like auto insurance.

This is just one example of how insurers can use digital technology to encourage safer behavior and prevent accidents, as well as be able to price more fairly to reflect actual use.

In addition to this, UK industry plays a leading role in the international arena, helping to provide (re)insurance expertise and capital to close the global protection gap against climate, cyber and business disruption risks.

Severe competition

Meanwhile, competition for profits will be fierce in some areas, such as mental and physical health around you.

The Accentures report predicts that the convergence of the life insurance, health and property industries will generate 4.5 billion revenue opportunities by 2025.

It consists of 700m in smart health products, 1.9 billion in products and services for the elderly, and 1.9 billion in direct living and wealth management products.

The brand’s new revenue will be a competitive target for insurance companies to tackle emerging and emerging risks.

As extreme weather becomes more common, the risks associated with climate change are expected to contribute 1.5 billion to insurance company revenues.

Meanwhile, as cybercriminals continue to threaten businesses and consumers, the coverage and risk mitigation services associated with cyber threats are expected to generate an additional $800 million.

However, Accenture believes that insurers that use digital technologies such as artificial intelligence and analytics to improve post-incident handling can enable more sophisticated risk modeling and incident response.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos