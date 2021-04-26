Turkish lira hits record high after Cenbank commentary, US ‘genocide’ movement





* Lira under renewed pressure after comments from cenbank chief

* Also struck by Biden’s recognition of the Armenian murders as genocide

* Investors fear Cenbank will start cutting rates from mid-year

* Inflation in Turkey remains high, reaching 18%

ISTANBUL, April 26 (Reuters) – The Turkish lira edged down early in Monday’s trading day, adding to a recent decline and approaching an all-time low as a cooling took hold in relations with the United States and after the new central bank chief signaled that rate hikes would hurt the economy.

The currency, among the worst performing emerging markets this year, touched 8.425 against the dollar, approaching its low point in 2021 and close to its all-time high of 8.58 reached in early November.

The negativity of the market is intense. (The) risk of an overshoot episode is unfortunately high, said Robin Brooks, chief economist at the Institute of International Finance.

The lira has lost 3.5% in the last three days of negotiation as it has become clear that US President Joe Biden will officially recognize the 1915 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as genocide.

NATO ally Turkey sharply criticized the White House decision, which was announced on Saturday, and said it undermined trust and friendship.

Turkish assets are particularly sensitive to tensions in relations with Washingon given the past fallout from U.S. sanctions and economic threats, including a 2018 row with then-President Donald Trump that sparked a crisis in the United States. read and a recession.

President Tayyip Erdogans spokesman and advisor Ibrahim Kalin told Reuters that Washington should act responsibly because it was in no interest to artificially undermine ongoing relations for narrow political agendas.

Everything we do with the United States will be spellbound by this very unfortunate statement, he said in an interview on Sunday.

Adding to investor nervousness, Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu, who was appointed a month ago, said on Friday evening that if he would keep monetary policy tight for now, any rate hike would send a bad message for the real economy.

Who is happy with high interest rates? he said in his first TV interview as a bank chief.

PRICE Cuts

The lira has fallen over the past six consecutive trading days.

It fell 15% after Erdogan last month sacked Naci Agbal, a respected political hawk, as central bank governor and appointed Kavcioglu, who, like Erdogan, criticizes restrictive monetary policy and espouses the point unorthodox view that it causes inflation.

Agbal had raised the key rate to 19% to curb inflation which has exceeded 16% and is expected to reach 18%. Many foreign investors who bought Turkish assets under Agbal fled when he was made redundant.

Analysts expect the bank to start cutting rates around the middle of the year and some predict that Kavcioglu could revert to an expensive policy, carried out before Agbal’s appointment in November, of selling off reserves of currencies (FX) to support the lira.

The political opposition urged Erdogan and his ruling AK party to account for some $ 128 billion in sales in 2019 and 2020, which were made by state banks and backed by central bank swaps, severely depleting their reserves. exchange rate.

In the interview, Kavcioglu defended sales in the face of what he called the attacks that started with the 2018 crisis.

Kavcioglu seemed pretty confident about the quality of the reserves, saying that (they) were just shifting from assets to liabilities, said Ozlem Derici Sengul, founding partner of Spinn Cinsulting.

But losing assets and holding responsibilities means the system remains quite fragile in the face of a situation like a bank where households and businesses need their foreign exchange deposits, she said.

Erdogan sacked three central bank chiefs in two years, eroding monetary credibility.

Written by Jonathan Spicer; Edited by Gareth Jones

