UK dividend decline slows as sector resumes payments





UK dividends fell at the slowest rate since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the first quarter of 2021, with dividends basically falling 26.7% year-on-year to 12.7 billion.

Total cuts for the quarter amounted to £5.8 billion, half of which was attributed to the oil sector, while headline dividends rose 7.9% due to a one-time special of £6.1 billion, the second highest on record (the latest Link Group dividend monitor). I did. Show.

After the epidemic began, the UK dividend collapsed by 48.2% in the second quarter of 2020, and the decline has slowed with each successive quarter.

In January, Link predicted that UK corporate dividends would not return to pre-Covid levels until 2025, when their dividends for UK companies were cut by nearly half in 2020.

The final tally shows a decrease in dividends of 41.6% over 12 months. Two-thirds of companies cut or cancel their dividends because the coronavirus paid investors £44.8 billion in lost dividends.

However, Link found that half of UK companies increased their dividends in the first quarter of 2021, started over, or kept steady. This is only a third of the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting a “signal that a recovery is underway”.

Of the £5.8 billion cut in the first quarter, the oil sector accounted for nearly half, while another big drop came from Associated British Foods, owners of BT, Compass, easyJet and Primark.

The biggest positive contribution for the first quarter was the restoration by taking full advantage of the median payout of £398 million homebuilder Persimmon, along with Aviva’s additional median dividend.

While most of the special dividends came from Tesco’s sale of its Asian operations, the re-emerging mining boom meant BHP’s big special dividends and Ferrexpo’s smaller payouts.

Top 100 payouts declined 39.1% to a total of £36.4 billion, a 60.3% drop in the mid-250s. A little over half of the top 100 cut dividends were compared, compared to 65% of the mid-250 companies that followed them and 76% of the UK small businesses.

According to Link, “the prospects are bright, and bank dividends are now returning and “positive signs” from miners, insurance and media companies appear.

Link currently expects its opening dividend to rise 5.6% from an 8.1% increase in January to £66.4 billion.

Headline dividends are expected to rise 17.2% over the year to £74.9 billion, and Link doesn’t, in the worst case, basically expects dividends to rise below 0.9% this year. This means that in the worst case, the base payout is £634bn and the headline is £71bn.

Link Group’s Director of EMEA Corporate Markets Management, Ian Stokes, said: “After a year-long fad winter for dividends, the sprouts of spring will explode. It is difficult to characterize the big fall in the first quarter as follows: That’s bad news, but if you look closely, green shoots are already sprouting.

“There are going to be some big changes in the second quarter. Many companies that over-allocated during the pandemic have permanently reset their dividends to more sustainable levels. Most companies now hope to increase their dividends at this lower base. The effect of the cut is more temporary, so it returns quickly.

“The most important thing is that although it is relatively low, we can see the return of bank dividends. Investec left its mark in the first quarter, but in the second quarter all banks will start paying again. The commodity boom was driven by a surge in mining dividends. It continues, but we expect the growth to become stronger and wider over the next six months.

“Crucially, we’re seeing more and more downside limits this year, but we’re warned that 2025 still seems to be the most realistic moment for dividends to hit 2019 highs.”

Commenting on the numbers, Simon Young, manager of AXA Framlington UK Equity Income fund, agreed that UK dividends should “start recovering here after the worst cuts in the second quarter of 20.”

“Basic deals in some domestic consumer-facing sectors, especially home builders and support services, are recovering,” he added.

“Whether directly affected by the pandemic or not, many companies have recognized the need to invest in making their business more resilient by investing in technology infrastructure.

As a result, we expect the results to cover better dividends and become a more resilient business in the future, and we expect to lead to stronger dividends. “

Director of Personal Investments at Willis Owen Adrian Lowcock said: “2020 was a surprise to highlight the fact that the profits of many companies are too high and unsustainable.

“Here, the quality of stock income in the UK has improved a lot. Some companies have reset their dividends to manageable levels, while others are now easing political and economic pressures. Finance, especially banks’ dividends, has helped drive this. It will help grow while commodity circulation provides good news for miners.

“It may take years for the yield to return to 2019 levels, but investors need to focus on quality so they can recover faster.”

