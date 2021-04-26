British aircraft carrier Strike Group to depart for India





HMS Queen Elizabeth Carrier, the largest ship built by the British Navy to represent the Indo-Pacific tilt to British foreign policy, sails to India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and the wider area. The airline will visit the West Coast port and participate in a series of events, maximizing bilateral relations that benefit both trade and political alliances. The ship will conduct a series of joint exercises with Indian troops in the Indian Ocean to expand interoperability, defend against shared threats, and strengthen their ability to protect democratic values.

In the process of deployment, the UK will demonstrate its commitment to a recognized international norms and systems of conduct that support freedom through important global trade routes and benefit all countries. It will also help build maritime partnerships with India to support our mutual security goals in the Indian Ocean.

A breakthrough review of the UK government’s foreign, defense, development and security policies, announced last month, promised the UK to be the most extensive and most integrated European country in the Indo-Pacific region supporting trade, shared security and values. .

British Secretary of State Ben Wallace MP said:

The UK and India are partners in nature defense, especially in world-class research, development and training. Carrier Strike Group’s cooperation with India will build the foundation for this relationship to flourish further.

Arrangement is a symbol of a global UK in action and a strong indication of our dedication to India, the Indo-Pacific region, and against threats to international order.

In December, British Foreign Minister Dominic Rab met with Prime Minister Modi and Foreign Minister Jai Shankar in New Delhi to agree on a groundbreaking UK-India roadmap for greater joint cooperation, including defense and security, trade, health and climate change. Progress has been made. .

Later this year, Britain recognized India’s role as the world’s largest democracy and invited Prime Minister Modi to the G7 Summit in Cornwall, UK, as an important UK partner in tackling global challenges such as climate change and coronavirus.

The Carrier Strike Group will travel more than 26,000 nautical miles from the Mediterranean to the Red Sea, from the Gulf of Aden to the Arabian Sea, and from the Indian Ocean to the Philippine Sea.

Additional information

The Strike Group also consists of Type 45 destroyers HMS Defender and HMS Diamond, Type 23 anti-submarine frigates HMS Kent and HMS Richmond, tankers and storage vessels Fort Victoria and RFA Tidespring.

On the flight deck are eight F-35B Lightning II high-speed jets, four Wildcat maritime attack helicopters, a Merlin Mk2 anti-submarine and seven aerial early warning helicopters, and three Merlin Mk4 commando helicopters.

Britain and India have a training program twice a year for all services where the Indian and British forces perform joint training: Ajeya Warrior training for the Army, Konkan training for the Navy, and Indra Dhanush training for the Air Force.

The UK has the fifth-largest defense budget in the world, the highest in Europe and the second highest in NATO. It is also the world’s second-largest defense exporter.

