US Vice President Harris promises Guatemala Giammattei more aid and a humane approach to tackle migration





Vice President Kamala Harris, after meeting with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Monday, said the United States is keen to increase aid to the region and manage migration in a safe and humane manner as it seeks ways to defuse a migrant crisis on the US border with Mexico.

President Joe Biden, who has moved away from the sweeping approach to immigration of his predecessor Donald Trump, has entrusted Harris with the task of leading US efforts with Mexico and the North Triangle countries of Central America – Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala – to prevent migrants from entering the United States. States.

The meeting, which took place virtually, was Harris’ second conversation with the leader of Guatemala in less than a month – a sign of the best opportunity she has to build a partnership in the region. She had already spoken with him on March 30.

Harris has yet to speak with the leaders of Honduras and El Salvador.

“We want to work with you … in a way that will give hope to the Guatemalan people, that there will be an opportunity for them if they stay at home,” Harris said, adding that she will visit the region in June. .

President Giammattei said Guatemala looked forward to his visit but wanted to reach agreement on the issues before his trip.

“I believe we need to build a roadmap between governments … so that we can come to an agreement … (and) can work on this very difficult road that we have ahead of us,” he said. declared.

Challenges arose in their first call, when Giammattei asked Harris about the possibility of purchasing COVID-19 vaccines, officials told Reuters. The issue was not included in the US reading of the appeal.

On April 5, Guatemala announced that it was purchasing 16 million Russian vaccines against Sputnik V to immunize about half of the country’s population.

Harris’s office did not comment on the matter, but an administration official said it was not politically defensible to secure vaccine supplies to other countries before inoculating all Americans.

Other problems also arose. Guatemalan lawmakers recently refused to be sworn in before an anti-corruption judge, Constitutional Court President Gloria Porras, whom U.S. officials saw as key to the country’s fight against corruption.

In addition to Monday’s meeting, Harris will also participate in a virtual panel discussion with representatives from Guatemalan community organizations on Tuesday.

Last week, the Biden administration announced it would reserve 6,000 seasonal guest worker visas for nationals of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. In March, about 85,000 of the 172,000 migrants arrested at the border came from all three countries.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

