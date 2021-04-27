COVID-19: British Government Has Not Taken Enough Actions To Aid India, Doctors | World news





6,000 doctors from India in the UK asked Boris Johnson to send additional medical equipment to India as a “urgent problem”.

BAPIO (British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin) is solving the problem itself because it believes that the UK government’s aid offering is “smiling and fell into the sea.”

“The UK needs to do more,” he told the prime minister, as India faces a shortage of medicines for the survival of coronavirus patients.

Image: Dr. JS Bamrah said the UK government’s support efforts were’not enough’.

On Sunday, the UK sent more than 600 essential medical equipment, including ventilators and oxygen generator devices, and the prime minister pledged to do its best to support India.

However, BAPIO’s Dr. JS Bamrah told Sky News: “The British government has had a very slow start and their promises are definitely not going to be enough.

“We need them urgently to help more.

“Now there is an empty and emptied Nightingale Hospital, and there will be a lot of unused equipment around.

“Partnering in India and flying through Nightingale Hospital is not beyond the wit and power of the government.”

Image: Dr. Samir Shah’s father was admitted to the intensive care unit in Mumbai on Monday evening.

With India struggling and spending minimal resources, a group of doctors is helping medical staff in India by providing patient classification via video call, evaluating CT scans of COVID patients, and advising intensive care unit doctors.

They are also talking to the NHS, buying surplus medical equipment and shipping them to India.

Dr. Bamrah added: “There are many Indian doctors here who have a close relationship with India. We feel helpless because we can’t go there to help the ward in the intensive care unit on the street.

“Because the situation is terrible, we are working with the Indian High Commissioner to fill the most needed parts. We have a moral duty to help where we can. That’s what we’ve been trained to do.”

Many relatives in the UK are worried and afraid of the situation as India is currently on the travel redlist and flights to countries outside the UK are limited.

Dr. Samir Shah’s father was admitted to the intensive care unit in Mumbai on Monday evening.

Talking to Sky News at his home in Manchester, he said how worried he was about his father’s health.

He said, “It’s scary, it’s scary, and what happens there is grim.

“I’m sad. I’m sorry I can’t be with him right now. I’m in contact, but he’s losing consciousness. It’s one of the most difficult difficulties I have to deal with. Wow.”

Mahendra Shah is 76 years old and has been taking valuable oxygen and medications to treat the virus since Monday afternoon, but has been taken to an intensive care unit where supplies are shrinking due to deteriorating health.

Please use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player.

‘Oxygen Express’ in India

Dr. Shah said: “It’s heartbreaking and underestimated. I know he’s strong, but I want to be with him. This is a humanitarian crisis. This is a humanitarian crisis. The government here may have done some action, but it’s actually a decline. The sea and the sea are vast.

“I am seriously concerned about the shortage of supplies. It’s different from what I’ve seen in my life. It’s like a war. There’s a fear for all of our families in India.”

British charities and the Indian community are also coming together to provide support to India.

On Monday, the Khalsa Aid organization, which has workers helping people across the country, appealed to British citizens to provide oxygen concentrators for delivery to India as soon as possible.

Cihef executive Ravi Singh told Sky News: “We have seen how we are struggling in our country.

“If it weren’t for a great NHS, we would have had more challenges.

“There is no such system in India.

“They were overwhelmed and the system crashed and it’s an absolute nightmare.

“We need to hold hands. It’s not about politics, it’s about saving lives.”

