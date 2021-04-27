Daily US data as of April 26





Man receives injection at FEMA-backed COVID-19 vaccination site at Valencia State College on the first day the site resumed offering of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the FDA and CDC-ordered hiatus was lifted due to problems with blood clots.

Paul Hennessey | LightRocket | Getty Images

The rate of Covid vaccinations in the United States has continued to decline in recent days, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as the seven-day average of reported daily injections administered fell to 2.7 million on Monday. This is the lowest level since the end of March.

Daily vaccinations rose for weeks, averaging nearly 3.4 million on April 13, before dropping.

At the same time, the daily number of cases in the United States is declining. The seven-day average of new daily infections fell below 60,000 on Friday for the first time since March 25.

American vaccines administered

The United States averages 2.7 million reported shots per day over the past seven days, according to CDC data, a level that tends to decline.

U.S. health regulators lifted a break on use of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine on Friday, and a third vaccine option could help accelerate the pace of the rollout.

The J&J vaccine accounts for less than 4% of the 231 million total doses administered in the United States to date, but has proven particularly useful in some communities who have difficulty accessing vaccination sites multiple times. At peak levels in mid-April before the break, the J&J vaccine was being used for an average of 425,000 reported injections per day.

White House Covid Data Director Cyrus Shahpar said in a tweet on Monday that it would take several days for the use of J&J snapshots to show up in CDC reports.

United States share of vaccinated population

More than 40% of Americans have received at least one injection of a Covid vaccine, according to the CDC, and nearly 30% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Among those aged 65 and over, 82% are at least partially vaccinated and two-thirds are fully vaccinated.

In eight states of New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, Maine, Rhode Island, Hawaii and New Mexico, more than 50% of residents have received at least one injection.

Covid cases in the United States

The United States is reporting an average of 58,100 new infections a day over the past week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, down 14% from a week ago.

Although Michigan continues to see more daily cases per capita than any other state, there are signs of improvement. The state averages about 5,400 cases per day, down from the most recent peak of about 7,900 per day in mid-April.

Covid Deaths in the United States

The seven-day average of daily Covid deaths in the United States is 706 on Sunday, according to data from Hopkins. More than 572,000 deaths from the virus have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

