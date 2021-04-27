Fuel of the future? Inside Britain’s First Hydrogen Powered Home | British news





The UK is testing how to pipe hydrogen into people’s homes through an existing gas network at one of the world’s leading research sites visited by Sky News.

But engineers say the role of hydrogen in its efforts to reduce emissions and tackle climate change remains unclear and depends on whether the government is committed to producing so-called “green zero carbon hydrogen”.

The UK’s first hydrogen test site is located in remote Cumbria, not far from the British-Scotland border, and is hidden inside the RAF base.

Several kilometers of pipes are being installed. Some are new pipes and some are transported here from the existing gas network.

Nearby are terraced houses with hydrogen boilers installed. Tables are placed on the furniture in the house as if they were placed so that people could sit and eat.

Except that no one lives here.

They are set up to show how hydrogen can be piped in the same way as gas in a normal home. The message is simple. Consumers won’t know the difference.

This test site is in operation to demonstrate how to repurpose existing gas networks and expand the use of hydrogen. They have time to collect evidence.

Image: Hopefully more homes will be powered by hydrogen boilers in the future.

Tim Harwood of Northern Gas Networks said: “We currently believe that hydrogen can be made safer than natural gas.

“There are 23 million households in the UK with gas supply. We can recycle the billions of pounds of infrastructure we have. It can be absolutely massive.

“We won a big prize because 30% of all UK carbon emissions come from home heating.”

However, there are big obstacles to overcome. Hydrogen is not yet a climate solution.

This test site still uses gray hydrogen with a carbon footprint.

The UK doesn’t have any carbon-free hydrogen at scale and requires considerable effort and investment.

Hari Vamadevan of DNV, who runs the site, said, “Hydrogen transported and delivered over the existing network will be achievable. The question is whether there is enough hydrogen to enter the network.”

Antony Green, Director of Hydrogen Transportation and Gas Projects at National Grid, has high expectations for hydrogen.

He told Sky News: “There is a potential. This period we are in is a very proof period and ultimately determines how big it can be.

“It’s not yet decided how many features will be in our green future.

“Hydrogen and electricity are in place. The balance point is still unknown. You can get one efficiency and the other storage capacity. This is where the almost optimal position starts.”

Hydrogen differs in physical properties from natural gas, and this project currently tests how transmission networks work with hydrogen in various mixtures.

Methane has been used in heating and power plants in our homes to generate electricity for years. Currently, about 85% of households and about 40% of electricity in the UK rely on gas.

But the Climate Change Commission, which advises the government how to reach net zero, says hydrogen is not a “silver bullet solution.”

Image: Plans for Hydrogen to Enter First Homes by 2023 and Growing to Hydrogen Villages by 2025

It says that the industry must produce significant amounts of low-carbon hydrogen by 2030, through carbon capture and storage so that the industry can grow.

The plan is for hydrogen to enter the UK’s first home by 2023, increasing to a hydrogen village by 2025 and a hydrogen village by 2030.

This site of Cumbria, which uses gray hydrogen, now has a window to gain evidence that hydrogen, rather than silver bullets, plays an important role in the path to net zero.

Gray hydrogen is not low carbon because no carbon is captured.

Green hydrogen is produced by electrolysis of water. It’s truly eco-friendly and offers 100% hydrogen purity, using electricity that should be renewable electricity.

Sky News broadcasts the first daily primetime news on climate change.

The Daily Climate Show, hosted by Anna Jones, follows a Sky News correspondent investigating how global warming is changing our landscape and how we all live our lives.

The show will also highlight solutions to crises and show how small changes can make a big difference.

