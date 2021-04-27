White House pushes for 80% clean U.S. electricity grid by 2030, source says





An on-site SunPower executive at the California Valley Solar Farm near Santa Margarita, California in San Luis Obispo County.

Michael Macor | Chronicle of San Francisco | Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images

The White House hopes to capitalize on growing support from U.S. utilities, labor unions, and green groups for a national clean energy mandate by pushing Congress to pass a law requiring the U.S. grid to get 80% of its electricity from unhindered sources. emissions by 2030, according to a senior administration official.

The target would fall short of President Joe Biden’s stated ambition of net zero carbon emissions to the grid by 2035, but it is an intermediate step that could be taken without the support of Republicans thanks. to a process called budget reconciliation.

“Our goal is to enact this into law,” White House deputy climate adviser Ali Zaidi told Reuters. “There are several avenues to achieve significant progress in the electricity sector. We think this is a really powerful way in terms of giving utilities a clear and clean planning horizon.”

Requiring utilities to move away from coal and natural gas is a cornerstone of Biden’s plan to halve greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. economy over the next decade.

The country’s grid is currently 40% clean, but reaching 80% by 2030 could be achieved with existing technologies at no additional cost to taxpayers in each region, as the cost of renewables and batteries has fallen so much, according to new analysis from researchers at Energy Innovation and the University of California at Berkeley.

A so-called clean energy standard would require emission reductions by switching to renewable energies like wind and solar power, using nuclear power, or finding ways to suck and sequester greenhouse gas emissions. greenhouse of fossil fuel power plants.

The policy enjoys support from members of both parties in Congress, although Republicans have not embraced the administration’s aggressive timetable over fears it will drive up costs and cut jobs in the fuel industries. fossils.

Democrats could pass a simple-majority ESC as a review of budget law if the ESC sets a 2030 target, as reconciliation measures must fall within a 10-year window.

The Senate is currently split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, but Democrats are in control because Vice President Kamala Harris can break a tie. Legislation outside of the reconciliation process would need 60 votes to bypass a possible Republican procedural move known as filibuster.

The White House is evaluating various legislative options and speaking to lawmakers from both parties.

Many utilities already have plans to remove carbon from their systems due to pressure from investors or state mandates, so they largely support the policy. They fear, however, that the technological advances needed to achieve zero emissions will materialize in time to meet the 2035 deadline.

This month, 13 major utilities sent a letter to Biden supporting an electricity sector target that would reduce emissions by 80% from 2005 levels by 2030.

“We want to position the United States to take full advantage of what technological innovation positions us to do,” Zaidi said. “We call our shot and we go in that direction.”

