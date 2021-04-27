Why every company should know about the UK trade bailout system





Are all tariffs the same? It doesn’t matter to companies exploring the UK’s new independent trade policy when it comes to trade relief. Paying big taxes at the border when trying to import bikes from China or import biodiesel from Argentina is not what no business wants.

To prevent this, it is important for companies to understand the real impact of the new UK trade bailout regime on the operational and trade competition landscape.

Background of trade remedies

Trade remedies are measures that national governments can take to protect domestic industries from unfair global trade practices, usually significant additional tariffs on certain products.

In short, they are divided into anti-dumping measures (if the exporter knowingly sells products on the market at low value), subsidies or set-off measures (if the exporter is unfairly subsidized by their own government) and protective measures. (To protect domestic industry from surge in imports).

EU to UK system

Although it was part of the EU, the UK followed EU’s trade remedies. However, from January 1, 2021, the UK introduced its own trade bailout regime. Importantly, trade remedies can now be applied to trade between the UK and the EU as well.

Currently, the UK’s Trade Relief System is operated by the Trade Relief Investigation Authority (TRID) within the Ministry of International Trade until the Trade Relief Agency (TRA) was established under the Trade Act. Companies in the UK should now join TRID (and TRA in operation) on behalf of the European Commission if they feel they are facing unfair practices from foreign competitors.

Key features of the British trade relief system

The UK’s trade relief regime follows the overall framework set by the World Trade Organization (WTO), with some important differences from the EU regime in terms of rules and practical application. Businesses need to understand these differences and how the UK system operates.

UK domestic producers can now request a trade remedy investigation as long as the industry they operate accounts for more than 1% of the UK domestic market and more than 25% of the UK total production of affected goods supports the application. Producers who make up a larger portion of the production should not object to the application. Unlike the EU, where production must be considered in all EU member states, the British regime is only interested in British producers. This can lead to very different results when evaluating whether to continue the measures applied under the EU regime.

TRID is currently conducting transition reviews for specific products to determine whether existing EU trade remedies should be maintained, adjusted or terminated for the UK. They are reviewing measures in a UK context, along with UK-related data, to determine whether the removal of the action would harm the UK industry involved. The current EU protection measures remain in the interests of the UK. The results of these reviews can have significant consequences for both UK domestic producers and importers, so it is important that affected companies participate in the review process.

Implications for the enterprise

The new UK trading system has already introduced significant changes for companies operating in or trading with the UK. Key actions that companies can now take include reviewing current EU trade remedies, confirming assessments related to operations upstream or downstream in the supply chain, and participating in TRID to assist in assessments as to whether to continue. It’s possible. , Corrective or terminated action. Businesses must estimate the impact of changes in trade remedies on their operational and cost bases and secure supply chains. In the future, businesses affected by dumping or subsidized income or sudden increases in income will need to review and prepare evidence to apply to TRID to initiate a new investigation.

Businesses need to take action now to understand what this means for their operational and cost bases, identify mitigation measures, and plan how to effectively engage with UK and foreign governments.

