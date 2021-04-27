Native Americans in US Congress, tech arranges COVID-19 aid to India





Some US lawmakers and wealthy tech executives have joined forces to increase aid to India as it grapples with a severe spike in coronavirus infections, with a focus on the fair distribution of aid nationwide, said a congressman.

U.S. Representative Ro Khanna, Democratic Vice Chairman of the Congressional Caucus on India, told Reuters that Indo-American billionaire and Sun Microsystems co-founder Vinod Khosla and other Indo-American tech executives from Google, IBM and Microsoft worked closely with the bipartisan Congress. Caucus on India.

The group is trying to match Indian hospitals and other facilities with oxygen supplies and other urgent medical equipment, and pushes the White House to do more for India, the world’s largest democracy, as it ‘an increase in infections is overwhelming hospitals.

On Twitter, Khosla offered to finance the wholesale importation of oxygen and other supplies to India. Khanna said Khosla had offered to endorse the initiative.

Khosla declined an interview request.

Google said Monday it was donating an additional $ 18 million to India for victims and medical supplies, and confirmed that Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai was personally donating $ 700,000 to UNICEF’s response in India. IBM did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

The US Chamber of Commerce, the largest US trade lobby, and the CEOs of 40 companies on Monday launched a separate task force to provide India with essential medical supplies, oxygen and other forms of medicine. assistance. It includes a new portal where US businesses can offer in-kind donations.

Indian immigrants and their descendants, some with deep pockets, are a powerful political force in the United States, and dozens of Indian Americans have roles in the Biden administration. Demographers estimate that there are nearly 4 million people of Indian descent in the United States.

The United States has come under fire in India, where local vaccine makers have struggled to purchase raw materials from US suppliers. Administration officials insist that no export bans are in place, although the U.S. Defense Production Act allows the government to give preference to U.S. manufacturers.

India on Monday ordered its armed forces to help fight infections as Britain, Germany and the United States pledged to send emergency medical aid. The head of the World Health Organization called the situation more than heartbreaking.

The Indo-American caucus is meeting with the Indian ambassador this week to see what else can be done to speed up the distribution of unused AstraZeneca vaccines and other supplies to India, Khanna said.

He pushed the White House to do more, Khanna said.

“The administration’s initial response has been very encouraging, but the hope is that they will continue to release the AstraZeneca vaccines,” Khanna said.

The White House announced on Monday that it would share up to 60 million doses of AstraZeneca Plc’s (AZN.L) coronavirus vaccine with other countries within the next few weeks, but gave no details on the countries that would receive them, nor when.

A spokeswoman for AstraZeneca said these decisions are made by the US government.

An administration official said it was important to ensure that US aid was widely available to the Indian people, but did not comment immediately on the initiative.

Dr Ashish Jha, dean of the School of Public Health at Brown University, said there were questions about how Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his nationalist Bharatiya Janata party can distribute aid.

Muslims have previously accused the Modi government and his party of unfairly targeting them with lockdown measures at the start of the COVID-19 crisis, when a cluster of virus cases emerged from a gathering of Muslim missionaries in New Delhi.

More recently, some opposition-led states have criticized the operation of the country’s mega vaccination campaign and complained about vaccine shortages.

The Indian government has decided to leave the import of COVID-19 vaccines to state authorities and businesses, two government officials told Reuters this week.

Indian Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday called in a statement to end the policy around the vaccination campaign. Vardhan called on political parties to put the success of the immunization program above all else, saying, “The greatest need of the hour is a greater degree of shared idealism.”

Separately, Modi discussed the evolving coronavirus situation with US President Joe Biden on Monday, the White House and the Indian government said.

Khanna said he was pushing Biden, a fellow Democrat, to rely on drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna to agree to a voluntary waiver of intellectual property rights for six months to a year, to help India stimulate its national vaccine production.

Administration officials said Moderna had previously vowed not to enforce patents in India during the pandemic.

Pharmaceutical executives say they are working around the clock to produce as many vaccines as possible, Jha said, and trying to set up new vaccination facilities in India could divert staff and necessary resources.

