US to share 60 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine with other countries: Coronavirus updatesExBulletin





A man receives a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Rommel Fernndez Stadium in Panama City, Panama. With no clearance from the Food and Drug Administration, the US government sat on a stockpile of doses. Luis Acosta / AFP via Getty Images .

rock legend Luis Acosta / AFP via Getty Images

Luis Acosta / AFP via Getty Images

The United States will release 60 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from drugmaker AstraZeneca to other countries over the next few months, the White House said on Monday.

The vaccine, which has not been authorized for use in the United States, will be released once it is approved by the Food and Drug Administration. It could happen in the “next few weeks,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during a press briefing.

The White House has not specified which countries will receive the vaccine, but around 10 million doses are ready to ship once regulatory clearance is granted, Psaki said. The remaining doses are expected to be distributed in May and June.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has been widely used in Europe and elsewhere in the world. But the company has yet to apply for emergency clearance in the United States. The vaccine is believed to be effective in preventing transmission and hospitalization, but the company has faced questions from US regulators over the data from its trials.

With no clearance from the FDA, the US government has sat on a stockpile of millions of doses, with more on order.

“We don’t need to use AstraZeneca in our fight against COVID in the coming months,” Psaki said during Monday’s briefing.

The White House has expressed confidence that the supply of vaccine doses made by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will be sufficient for the current vaccination campaign in the United States. More than half of American adults have received at least one injection of the vaccine.

Monday’s announcement comes as the Biden administration comes under increased pressure to help other countries in the fight against the virus, particularly India, which has quickly become in recent weeks the world’s worst hotspot against the virus. COVID-19.

“The United States has a tremendous number of resources at its disposal, and so if the United States government really gets involved and decides it is going to help an ally and another democracy, I think it can make a big difference,” Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, said in an interview with the NPR Morning Edition.

The White House announced on Sunday that it would work to send therapeutics, testing supplies and equipment to India to help generate and transport more oxygen. The White House also said on Sunday it would divert some orders of vaccine equipment made by U.S. companies to India so that more doses of the vaccine could be made there.

President Biden reiterated those commitments on Monday in an appeal with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Asked about criticism that the White House took too long to send aid to India, Psaki defended the administration’s timing.

“The United States has been one of the largest providers of assistance in tackling the COVID pandemic around the world, including India,” she said. “I will also say that we are continuing to fight a pandemic here.”

Public health experts have welcomed the news of the Biden administration’s decision to share the AstraZeneca vaccine. Many of them had asked the administration to release the doses.

“There is only one way out of this pandemic we find ourselves in, and that is to get the world vaccinated,” Jha said. “If we don’t, we’re going to be dealing with this for many, many years. So this has to be the # 1 priority.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos