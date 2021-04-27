Nearsightedness: UK Cuts Support for Urban Projects Against Natural Disasters | Global development





If UK aid cuts programs that work to reduce the risk of disaster in poor communities around the world, millions of lives could be endangered, and short chances to build safe cities for centuries to come could be closed, experts warned.

Professor John McCloskey of the University of Edinburgh said the 70% cut in this year’s budget for the Tomorrows Cities project was a sabotage that has spoiled collaboration with scientists, NGOs, authorities and communities in Quito, Ecuador’s capital city, Nairobi over the past two years. , Kathmandu and Istanbul.

According to Tomorrows Cities, around 2 billion city dwellers worldwide are exposed to dangers such as floods, earthquakes, fires, volcanoes and landslides, threatening the cyclical destruction of lives and livelihoods. As urban areas expand rapidly, this number is projected to reach 4 billion by 2050, and the risk is increasing due to the climate crisis.

The first earthquake of over a million people is right around the corner as we all know it. Doing physics isn’t just about preparing for earthquakes, but planning with decision makers, says McCloskey, professor of natural science risk. He said that Covid is reversing the process of integrating scientific research with decision makers’ responses, even though Covid has shown this to be more important than ever.

In March, the UK Research and Innovation Agency (UKRI) announced that funding for international development research projects was cut from 245m to 125m. Much of that funding goes through the Global Challenge Research Fund (GCRF), established to tackle the biggest challenges of low-income countries with local experts.

Scientists and policymakers are outraged that tomorrow’s city, which is now likely to halt the work of local researchers around the world, is virtually undermined for less savings. For five years, the research hub was supposed to accommodate about 20 m. This year’s 5 million budget was cut to 1.4 million.

The Tomorrows Cities project in Quito, Ecuador aims to help local residents make their unofficial settlements more resilient to natural disasters. Photo: Maryssa Cuperan

San Luis de Miravalle and Teresa Armijos Burneo of East Anglia University working in San Francisco’s unofficial settlements are losing the opportunity to move towards a sustainable lifestyle for less money. In a flood-prone area of ​​the seismic fault line outside Quito, Ecuador, the Covid-19 pandemic has pushed more people to the area.

These cuts will break the trust that has developed between these communities and scientists, Armijos Burneo said. His team led local residents to make decisions about safe construction methods and alternative places to live. We have no money, so we are disappointing them and confirming that they have been abandoned by the state.

After receiving news of the cuts in just four hours of notice on March 31, McCloskey added that researchers in four cities are working to bail out some of their work over the past two years, and the damage to Britain’s reputation is enormous.

Disaster Risk Management’s McCloskey says this is the best value for your aid budget, adding that the humanitarian catastrophe has a major impact on the global economy. Get your stake back hundreds of times. The myopic nature of these decisions is breathtaking. How can your government break those words without hitting your eyelids? Some of our partners say this will not be legal in our country.

In Nairobi, Kenya, the program is improving homes under the Disaster and Emergency Management Act of 2015 with 200,000 people and officials residing in Kibera, the largest slum in Africa. Vera Bukachi of the Kounkuey Design Initiative community organization said the cuts would hurt life opportunities for the most marginalized, including women and children.

Nepal’s research hub was working with the urban planning department of four satellite cities near Kathmandu, where people were still rebuilding after the 2015 earthquake. This task can range from getting people to mix cement correctly so your home can withstand future earthquakes, to road planning.

Although six years have passed since the earthquake in Nepal, iron bars are still supporting Kathmandu’s homes. The Tomorrows Cities program helps local residents mix cement correctly so their homes can withstand future earthquakes. Photo: Sunil Sharma / ZUMA Wire / REX / Shutterstock

Partner, Rabindra Maharjan, chairman of Khokana in Lalitpur Metropolitan City in Kathmandu Valley, was diplomatic. We appreciate this opportunity for listening to our concerns at the government level and look forward to working with us in the future. A partner on the Tomorrows Cities team.

However, the Tomorrows Cities Kathmandu team was more blunt. ODA [British overseas aid] Cuts to already programmed research will directly hurt the life opportunities of today’s most vulnerable people and will show the UK as an unreliable partner in the future.

A spokesman for the Department of Business, Energy and Industry Strategy, which allocates funds to UKRI, said: The UK is still the world’s leading aid donor. This year alone, more than 10 billion will be spent on addressing poverty, responding to climate change, combating Covid and improving global health.

We are working with our shipping partners to implement a new research and development agreement for 202122 in an extensive effort to maintain the UK’s worldwide reputation for science, research and innovation.

