U.S. laws on China to be delayed, lawmakers say

American and Chinese flags are seen before a meeting between senior defense officials from the two countries at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, United States, November 9, 2018. REUTERS / Yuri Gripas

A US legislative proposal to allocate $ 112 billion for basic and advanced technological research and science in the face of growing competitive pressure from China will be delayed by at least two weeks, Republicans and staff said on Monday. of the US Senate.

The bipartisan “Frontless Frontier” measure was to be debated Wednesday by the Senate Trade Committee, after being officially presented on April 21. But with more than 230 amendments tabled for consideration, Senate Republicans have said the markup will not go until after a one-week Senate suspension that ends on May 10.

Senator Roger Wicker, the top Republican on the Trade Committee, told reporters lawmakers needed more time “for a consensus to develop.”

A spokesperson for Sen. Todd Young, the main Republican sponsor, told Reuters the bill would not be heard in committee “this week, but we expect that to happen after the recess.”

The measure, sponsored by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, Young and others, would also allow an additional $ 10 billion to designate at least 10 regional tech hubs and create a supply chain crisis response program to address problems such as the lack of semiconductor chips hampering automobile production.

A spokesperson for Senator Maria Cantwell, who chairs the trade committee, did not immediately comment on Monday evening.

Many lawmakers want to use the legislation to advance other priorities and attach additional proposals. Senators Gary Peters and John Thune want to use the bill to speed up the deployment of thousands of self-driving cars.

Republican Representative Mike Gallagher, another sponsor, said US superiority in science and technology “is under threat. The Chinese Communist Party has used decades of intellectual property theft and espionage. industry to bridge this technological gap in a way that threatens not only our economic security, but also our way of life. “

Schumer said separately last week that he would push for “emergency spending” to implement the semiconductor manufacturing provisions in last year’s defense bill.

