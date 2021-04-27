COVID-19: UK Coronavirus Passport for Overseas Travel’Forward’, Greece Says | British news





The COVID passport that allows British people to travel abroad this summer is “in the future,” the Greek government said.

Many foreign resorts require visitors to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide evidence that they recently had a negative test before entering the country.

Coronavirus passports, also known as health certificates, allow vacationers to meet this requirement.

Real-time COVID updates in the UK and around the world

The Times reported that the Greek Minister of Tourism Harry Theoharis reported that his country was ready to welcome British tourists who had been vaccinated twice, the NHS handwritten with the person’s name and the date he was vaccinated. Card vaccination-will be sufficient evidence of vaccination.

However, a spokesman for Theoharis told Sky News that only official documents are allowed and that the Greek government understands that UK health certificates can be used.

They said, “We only accept official documents issued by competent British authorities proving vaccination details.

“If you have a document that hasn’t been issued by someone, we ask for a voice test.

“Our understanding is that the health pass is coming.”

Tourism is a key industry in Greece’s economy, and the sluggish travel receipts along with the impact of domestic blockades have helped push the country into recession.

Please use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player.

‘Can think about vacation booking’

Greece has said that travel services will resume on May 15th and the ban on travel between other regions will also be lifted.

Overseas holidays for those residing in the UK may be allowed as early as May 17th, according to the UK government’s roadmap to ease restrictions.

Subscribe to Daily Podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker

A Department of Transportation spokesman confirmed last week that ministers “is working on a solution that allows residents to prove their COVID-19 status to other countries going abroad, including immunization status.”

“We are making this a priority and we plan to have a solution ready as soon as possible,” he added.

Coronavirus passports will initially only be available to overseas travelers, and broader plans for domestic use are unlikely to be ready until next month, the report suggests.

Please use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player.

COVID-19: Summer without a mask?

Greece isn’t the only country eager to welcome vacationers to the coast this summer.

Spanish tourism minister Fernando Valdes told Sky News last week that he was ready to welcome tourists.

“We also think the UK’s vaccination plans are going pretty well, so we hope the holidays start again this summer,” he said.

He added that a certificate that can prove that vacationers have been vaccinated or recently tested “will help us.”

Valdes said Spain is “going strongly” to persuade the European Commission to reach an agreement to resume travel between “third parties like the UK” and EU member states.

“If we reach this agreement from June, we will be able to spend the summer,” he said.

“Probably not what we had in 2019, but it will definitely resume tourism again.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos