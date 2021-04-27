US unveils $ 310 million in aid to Central America





Vice President Kamala Harris unveiled an additional US $ 310 million in aid to Central America after a virtual meeting with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Monday, as the two countries agreed to work together to control migration.

President Joe Biden entrusted Harris with the task of leading US efforts with Mexico and the North Triangle countries of Central America – Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala – to prevent growing numbers of migrants from entering states -United.

“We want to work with you … in a way that will bring hope to the Guatemalan people, that there will be an opportunity for them if they stay home,” Harris said, adding that she would visit the region in June.

In a statement, his office said the funds would come from USAID, as well as the departments of state, defense and agriculture.

For example, humanitarian assistance includes $ 125 million to address repeated droughts, food shortages and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as $ 104 million from the US Department of State to help with security and protection of refugees and asylum seekers.

The US Department of Defense will provide $ 26 million to increase partnership activities in the region targeting health, education and disaster relief services, according to the vice president’s office.

Back-to-back hurricanes and the economic impact of the pandemic in 2020 brought the number of people facing hunger this year in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador to 7.8 million, according to the World Food Program.

Following the Harris-Giammattei meeting, Guatemalan Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo told a press conference that Guatemala and the United States had agreed “to create a new joint working group on border protection, “comprising a small number of officials from the US Department of Homeland Security.

He said about 16 DHS officials will travel to Guatemala initially to train local officials in strengthening border infrastructure.

Under former US President Donald Trump, a small group of DHS officials also operated in Guatemala for some time.

Brolo said Harris had also spoken of helping build centers for deportees and boosting security at Guatemala’s ports. Guatemala will send a team to the United States to help reunite Guatemalan unaccompanied minors with their parents, he said.

In March, Mexico said more than 18,000 unaccompanied Central American children had passed through its territory en route to the United States.

Brolo blamed some of the blame for the increased migration on Biden, saying the smugglers used expectations of “greater benefits” for migrants that emerged with the arrival of the new US administration to further persuade of people to travel.

“ VERY HARD ROAD ”

Monday’s meeting was Harris’ second conversation with the Guatemalan leader in less than a month – a sign of the best opportunity she has to build a partnership in the region.

Harris has yet to speak with the leaders of Honduras and El Salvador.

Giammattei said Guatemala looked forward to his visit but wanted to reach agreement on the issues before his trip.

“I think we should build a road map between governments … so that we can come to an agreement … (and) can work on this very difficult road that we have ahead of us,” he said.

Challenges arose in their first call, when Giammattei asked Harris about the possibility of purchasing COVID-19 vaccines, officials told Reuters. The issue was not included in the US reading of the appeal.

On April 5, Guatemala announced that it was purchasing 16 million Russian vaccines against Sputnik V to inoculate about half of its population.

Harris’s office did not comment on the matter, but an administration official said it was not politically defensible to secure vaccine supplies to other countries before inoculating all Americans.

Other problems also arose. Guatemalan lawmakers recently refused to be sworn in before an anti-corruption judge, Constitutional Court President Gloria Porras, whom U.S. officials saw as key to the country’s fight against corruption.

Hours before the call with Giammattei, the United States and the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on a congressman from Guatemala for alleged corruption.

Harris will participate in a virtual roundtable on Tuesday with representatives of Guatemalan community organizations.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

