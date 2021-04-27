HSBC Quarterly Earnings Soar With Better UK Economic Outlook Business news





HSBC’s profits were up 79% more than expected to $5.8 billion ($4.2 billion) in the first quarter, thanks to the UK’s improved economic outlook.

The uptrend has allowed banking conglomerates to increase their profits by revealing $435 million (£313m) allotted to cover their bad debts despite the decline in profits caused by lower interest rates.

HSBC raised a total of $8.8 billion (£6.3 billion) over the past year, including just over $3 billion (£2.2 billion) in the first quarter as the epidemic dominated the global economy.

COVID-19: How is the UK Economy?

The bank said earlier this year’s decline in projected credit losses (ECL) was “mainly due to improved future economic outlook, centered on the UK.”

In addition, mortgage loans increased by $3.9 billion (£2.8 billion) across the group, including the UK’s $2 billion (£1.4 billion). The group’s HSBC UK office generated revenues of $1 billion (£700 million) over the period.

Chief Executive Noel Quinn told Reuters, “We are more optimistic than we returned in February, and we expect GDP to rebound in all economies we operate this year.”

He cited successful vaccine launches in the US and UK as a key factor.

However, Quinn also warned that uncertainty remains.

“A high level of uncertainty remains,” the bank said, “as the country is moving out of the pandemic at a different rate and government aid measures are easing.”

HSBC underlined the various risks posed by the epidemic, ranging from new outbreaks and tensions over vaccine access.

It also pointed to the dissolution of Western relations with China and the risk of “decayed” business sentiment in some regions of the Hong Kong market. HSBC, based in the Hong Kong market, has been criticized for its politics-related position. Crackdown by Beijing.

Brexit could also “affect the market and increase economic risk, especially in the UK,” HSBC said. However, it also noted progress in dialogue to ease cooperation between the UK and the EU in the field of financial services.

The group also pointed out plans to raise UK corporate taxes announced in last month’s budget, which is expected to add about $150 million (£182 million) to debt, a further blow from Joe Biden’s tax plan. It is possible. United States of America.

HSBC’s profits declined 34% last year.

A more optimistic outlook for the UK economy is now coming a day after predictions that GDP will hit the largest annual growth rate since 1941 this year.

These predictions from EY ITEM Club were attributed to more resilient performance than expected by businesses and consumers with the latest lockdown, and we look forward to a big revival as the restrictions are lifted.

Last year, the UK suffered the largest annual economic decline in three centuries, with its GDP falling 9.8% due to the coronavirus crisis, the biggest drop among the G7 developed countries.

