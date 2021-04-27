United States helps Guatemala train its border protection force





The deal comes amid an increase in the number of migrant children arriving at the US border, including Guatemalans.

Regarding border security, what has been discussed is the creation of a joint working group for border protection, said Pedro Brolo, Guatemalan Minister of Foreign Affairs. The US government has provided training.

The effort will be led on the Guatemalan side by the Border Ports and Airports Division.

Harris told Giammattei that the United States plans to increase aid to the Northern Triangle region in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador and strengthen our cooperation to better manage the surge in migration across the southern border of the United States. United States.

The conversation marked an intensification of Harris’ diplomatic efforts to address the root causes of migration from the region, a role entrusted to him by President Joe Biden last month.

In her opening remarks, Harris spoke about what she described as the acute causes of the peak in migratory hurricanes that hit the region last fall, persistent drought and the coronavirus pandemic as well as root causes such as the lack of economic opportunities in the region, extreme weather conditions and government corruption.

We want to work with you to tackle both the acute and the root causes, in a way that will give the Guatemalan people hope that there will be an opportunity for them if they stay at home, said Harris.

She pledged increased aid to countries in the region and efforts to better cooperate to manage migration in an efficient, safe and humane manner.

His comments come the same day the Biden administration announced sanctions against a current and former Guatemalan government official for corruption.

These sanctions support the efforts of the Guatemalan people to end the scourge of corruption, as part of the US government’s commitment to support improving governance in Guatemala, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. .

Neither Harris nor Giammattei mentioned the sanctions in their opening statements.

Giammattei told Harris that his country’s government would like to be a partner with the United States in tackling not only poverty, but so many evils that affect us.

