Britain investigates at Italy’s largest mafia trial in decades





Italy’s largest mafia trial in 30 years in a high-security court of 1,000 people converted in a call center is taking place in Lamezia Terme, Calabria. About 900 witnesses will testify against more than 350 defendants, including politicians and officials accused of being members of Italy’s most powerful criminal group, Nd Langeta.

Some of the defendants have to respond to money laundering charges against companies established in the UK for the purpose of simulating legitimate economic activity.

Ndrangheta’s understanding of the UK was prominent as the clan used the country as an investment and money laundering base. Nicola Gratteri, a prosecutor whose investigation has culminated in the largest trial, says.

Ndrangheta, located in the southern region of Calabria, Italy The toe of the boot is known as one of the richest and most feared criminal gangs in the world. According to a 2013 study by the Demoskopita Institute, the annual turnover was 53 billion (44 billion), which evaluated more fiscal health than Deutsche Bank and McDonalds combined.

Investigators say the secret to that success often lies in the ability of the upper world to connect the upper world and the underworld representing London. Hundreds of surveys over the past decade have revealed how Ndrangheta has laundered billions of euros in the city.

According to a 2019 report from the Italian Antimafia Bureau of Investigation, criminal gangs claimed to have laundered billions of pounds each year through the Bank of England. In an investigation between 2018 and 2020 in Reggio Calabria, the boss of the Nirta clan claimed to have officially sold the tiles, but it was entrusted to a man who was described by investigators as some sort of alchemist who could create a shield company in Slovenia Croatia. . , Austria and Romania (he denied that he behaved this way). Years later, all these companies were systematically relocated to the UK and then closed.

Colonel Claudio Petrozziello of Italy’s Guardia di Finanza, who monitors the flow of illegal capital, says the British Ndrangheta clan are not interested in controlling local territories, they are only interested in the exploitation of the financial system.

It’s not that there are no rules in London. The problem is that the risk of mafia infiltration is underestimated.

Ndrangheta is often considered archaic and almost recluse, and as wanted tribes live in hideouts deep in the Calabria Mountains, it may seem like a less likely candidate to exploit the modern city of London. But it is interested in perpetuating such myths. Indeed, its origins are a middle-class phenomenon that utilized the social capital system found at Masonic Lodges to manage the benefits arising from international drug trafficking.

A woman passes the City of London skyline at sunrise in March. Photo: Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Giuliano di Bernardo, grandmaster of the Grande Oriente dItalia (GOI) lodge, claimed to have discussed it with Duke of Kent, Grand Master of the United Grand Lodge, in trials that linked terror with Ndrangheta in trials in 2014 and 2019. UK (UGLE), in the early 1990s, a criminal clan infiltrated a lodge in southern Italy.

It was the Duke of Kent who suggested that I leave GOI and issue a new order, he insisted. I would like to point out that the context of Calabria is of great concern because the Masonics were much broader and more powerful than in Sicily.

A spokesman for Duke said he would never comment on vague sensational claims based on charges brought in sudden court proceedings he had never heard of from 30 years ago. The UGLE added, though not commenting on the elements of the alleged crime in foreign constitutions. Some Italians obviously sound quite lost at the time.

A new problem now arises in the minds of Italian investigators who have traced the illegal activities of Ndranghetas. That’s Brexit. British magistrates and police officers said that if the Ndrangheta clan proved that police and judicial cooperation between the EU and Britain was less effective than the two countries were, the Silver Drangheta clan could try to take advantage of Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union. Shared concern. In the block.

With Brexit, things can go out of control, Gratteri said.

According to investigators and experts, Britain can fight the same Ndrangheta tribe without international judicial assistance and the help of Italian investigators.

When Britain was part of the European Union, it benefited from effectively sharing data in the fight against organized crime, Italy’s national anti-mafia prosecutor Federico Cafiero De Raho told Guardian.

Now that we have left the EU, we will start to see problems. London will not be absent, but things will change and even the best cooperation since Brexit will be less effective than within the EU. Today, the Mafia moves between countries and continents, and takes advantage of its opportunities where international cooperation is weak.

Among Brexit’s findings is the European Investigation Order (EIO), which urges the UK and member states to withdraw from the European Arrest Warrant (EAW), a clause allowing rapid delivery. Eavesdropping or tracking suspects.

Italy and Britain will sign an agreement to continue these efforts, Cafiero said. But in reality, collaboration will be different.

Imagine that two investigators from two different EU member states are seeing eavesdropping on two different screens at the same time, and Cafiero has been added from two different countries. Non-EU countries will have more difficulty participating in this kind of team.

It is the opinion of the British dispute to say that transactions with the EU allow delivery as effective as EAW, bilateral information sharing, measures to streamline asset confiscation and full participation in investigative teams with EU member states.

The agreement the UK has concluded with the EU says we’re working with partners in Europe, including Italy, to provide a comprehensive package of features that will help us fight serious crime and terrorism in order to protect the public and bring criminals to justice, Kevin of the UK. Secretary Foster said. In a statement, future borders and immigration.

These include simplified delivery agreements, ongoing data exchange for law enforcement purposes, and agreements that enable close and effective cooperation with Europol and Eurojust. We are committed to working with our European partners, including Italy, to counter the threats we all face, both inside and outside Europe. The UK will be a global leader in security and one of the safest countries in the world.

Regarding Italy’s fears, former Crown Attorney and Chairman of the Law Societys EU Commission Tim OSullivan said: For now, these concerns are certainly shared as there is still uncertainty about how the new measures will work.

EU mechanisms provide a legal basis for law enforcement. [But] This does not mean that the new cooperation agreement has no means of solving these problems.

Meanwhile, to exacerbate the situation, the financial crisis caused by Covid-19 and the pandemic has increased the risk of Ndrangheta deepening its participation in international markets.

Reggio Calabria’s prosecutor Giuseppe Lombardo said that in a very sparse global liquidity stage, Ndrangheta’s goal is to create a banking system that resembles the legal system, since every eye is on the lookout.

Federico Varese, professor of criminology at Oxford University, believes Brexit is forcing the British government to reconsider the fight against transnational organized crime.

Criminals see the border as an opportunity and will make the most of it, Varese said. Another price for Brexit.

