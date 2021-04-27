Trade deal gives US beef and wheat a boost in Japan | Grains and row crops





TOKYO It is still too early to assess the full impact of the United States-Japan Trade Agreement on Japanese imports of beef and wheat into the United States.

Market watchers see a positive impact from the trade deal, in effect since January last year, but point out that the COVID-19 pandemic has complicated matters.

Due to COVID-19, the past year would have been a particularly difficult time for U.S. beef to face a significant tariff disadvantage in its main export market, said the director of the American Export Federation of the United States. Japanese meat, Takemichi Yamashoji.

“Thus, the trade agreement between the United States and Japan has brought significant benefits to both Japanese consumers and the American beef industry,” Yamashoji said.

Although the trade pact removed the mark-up on U.S. wheat, the product suffered only a minimal loss of market share in the year when wheat from Canada and Australia had an advantage thanks to Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership, United States. Wheat Associates Japan Country Director Kazunori Nakano said. The United States withdrew from the original TPP deal, preferring to negotiate a separate deal with Japan.

“The millers have remained conservative and have not changed their feedstock mixing ratio despite some increased cost disadvantage of U.S. wheat in 2019,” Nakano said.

Year-over-year import statistics from Japan’s Ministry of Finance show an advantage for American beef.

While overall imports of chilled beef fell 5% from over 274,893 tonnes in 2019 to just over 261,510 tonnes last year, imports of U.S. products fell only 1.4 %, from nearly 126,908 tonnes to 125,157 tonnes.

Conversely, while overall frozen beef imports fell 0.5%, from nearly 340,516 tonnes to just under 338,898 tonnes, US meat imports jumped 14% from from nearly 114,162 tonnes to nearly 129,904 tonnes.

However, Yamashoji cautioned against evaluating based solely on statistics.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is a dramatic event and its impact is ongoing, so just looking at the volumes from year to year is not a thorough way to assess the trade agreement between United States and Japan, ”he said.

American beef is heavily used by the Japanese restaurant industry, which has been hit hard by COVID-related restrictions and is still not functioning under normal conditions, Yamashoji said.

The growth in frozen U.S. beef imports is in part driven by consumer demand for commodities such as short beef, of which the United States is the main supplier to Japan, he said.

“The American Beef Short Plate is widely used by gyudon beef bowls restaurants and also retailed in thin slices, for convenient and affordable home cooking,” Yamashoji said.

Unless the aggregate demand for imported beef increases, imports of American beef will not increase significantly, said Shiroh Ohashi, executive director of the Japan Meat Traders Association, a group of 30 companies. import and export of meat.

“I just hope the COVID-19 issue will be resolved soon,” Ohashi said.

For their part, while overall wheat imports grew only 0.8% year-on-year in 2020, from over 5,331 tonnes to nearly 5,374 tonnes, the U.S. product grew by 4.4%, from over 2,521 tonnes to nearly 2,632 tonnes.

Since the entry into force of the trade agreement between the United States and Japan, the profit margin on wheat of the United States, Australia and Canada has been the same, said Yasuo Sasaki, 21 members of the Japan Flour Mills Association.

“I don’t think there will be any action to unconditionally increase or decrease the amount of wheat imported from any of these countries,” Sasaki said.

