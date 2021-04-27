New Expert Committee Formed to Maximize UK Investment Proposals





Today (April 27), Investment Minister GerryGrimstone announced the establishment of the Investment Commission, which serves as the UK government’s advisory body on foreign investment, to improve and strengthen the UK’s business environment for foreign investors.

A committee of senior private sector leaders from around the world in industries ranging from technology and energy to infrastructure and financial services will solidify the investor’s perspective on government internal investment strategies.

The committee, led by Minister Grimstone, will meet twice a year to provide high-level strategic advice to the Ministry of International Trade and the broader government, which operates in conjunction with the recently established Investment Agency.

Members will share their experiences in the UK market and their views on UK competitiveness, and advise foreign investors on policy and regulatory changes that can improve UK attractiveness. The Council’s goal is to drive investment in priority areas and sectors while raising the level of the UK as a whole through an investment-led recovery.

International Trade Minister Liz Truss said:

Headed by Secretary Grimmstone, along with the Investment Office, this Investment Board has taken a big leap forward in fostering a fair, innovative and economic growth-driven business environment across the UK, listening to foreign investors’ input.

Along with the recently established trade and investment hub, the Investment Council and Office for Investment inform global partners that the UK is ready and open for business as an independent trading country.

Investment Minister GerryGrimstone said:

Investment is the key to economic recovery. It drives jobs and innovation and helps to raise the bar for the UK as a whole.

The Investment Commission will deliver valuable private sector insights on how to bring the expertise of influential global investors to the government center, making the UK the best place to invest through Covid-19.

The Commission says that the UK remains one of the most attractive investment destinations in the world, and foreign investment continues to support jobs across the country, with FDI alone creating a total of 56,117 jobs in last year’s fiscal year. The outcomes of the first meeting will be shared across the government to inform the strategy.

Members of the Unpaid Committee were selected strictly in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of the Cabinet regarding the appointment of direct ministers. Members are:

Katherine Bennett, CBE, Senior Vice President, UK, Airbus Anne Glover, CBE, CEO, Amadeus Capital Partners Andrew Sillitoe, Co-CEO, Apax Gert Dijkstra, Managing Director, All Pensions Group ChristianSalbaing, Vice Chairman, Hutchison Whampoa (Europe) Limited James Bardrick, Citi UK Head, Citi Tara McGeehan, UK President, Conseillers en gestion et informatique (CGI) UK and Australia Alain Carrier, Senior Managing Director and Head of International and Europe, CPP Investment Committee Frank Appel, CEO, Deutsche Post DHL Sam Hockman, CEO Futures & The Public Sector, Engie Alison Kay, Client Service UK & I, Ernst and Young ChowKiatLim, CEO, GIC Marc Waters, Managing Director, UK, Ireland, MiddleEast & Africa, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Alistair Dormer, Vice President Hitachi Mark Tucker President, HSBC Group Chairman Ignacio S. Galan, Iberdrola Energy Chairman and CEO Georgiana (JoJo) de Noronha, Nordic President, Kraft Heinz Company Nigel Wilson, Legal, CEO Paul Livingston, CEO, Lockheed Martin UK ShemaraWikramanayake, MacquarieGroup CEO Dr Anish Shah, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Group Mohamed Mansour, Founder and Chairman of Man Capital Dame Nancy Rothwell, President and Vice President of the University of Manchester / Julia Prescot, Chairman of the Russell Group of Universities, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Meridiam HirohikoMiyata, Chief Executive Officer of the European Block; Mitsui & Co. Europe PLC, Mitsui & Co. Europe PLC Executive Director Clare Woodman, CBE, EMEA Director and CEO, Morgan Stanley Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Vice Group CEO (Alternative Investments and Infrastructure), Mubadala Investment Company Stefano Agostini, UK and Ireland CEO, Nestle JasonGoodall, NTTLtd Director and Former Global CEO AlexisDormandy, Oxford Sciences Innovation CEO AnnetteKing, UK CEO and Chairman: Creative Industries Trade and Investment Board (CITIB), Publicis Groupe UK Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, RWE Renewables CEO William Vereker, Santander UK Chairman Liv Garfield, CBE, Severn Trent Water CEO Carl Ennis, SiemensGB & I Jon Parr, Global Crop Protection President, Syngenta Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons Board Chairman, Tata Sons Allison Kirkby, Telia Company AB President and CEO Eva Lindholm, Group Management Director, UK & Jersey Asset Management Head, UBS Robin Watson, CBE, CEO, Wood

Later this year, the UK will host a Global Investment Summit to secure foreign investment in the UK green industry of the future. Hosted by the Prime Minister and supported by members of the royal family, the summit will boost foreign investment in the UK’s green technology and renewable energy industry ahead of the COP26 Climate Summit.

Nordic President Jojo de Noronha Kraft Heinz said:

I greatly support the purpose of the UK Investment Commission. With three manufacturing sites in the UK, including Europe’s largest food plant based in Wigan, we continue to invest millions of pounds in state-of-the-art manufacturing to support our growth and ESG commitment.

I believe we can make a valuable contribution so that investment in the UK can drive growth and economic opportunities.

Marc Waters, Managing Director of the UK, Ireland, Middle East and Africa of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, said:

In this critical moment for the future of the UK in the global economy, the need for sustainable internal investment is more important than ever.

It is positive to see the government increasingly focus on ensuring that the UK maintains its competitive edge in the investment environment. We look forward to working with a diverse group of business leaders to support the government’s efforts to strengthen UK PLCs.

Anja-IsabelDotzenrath, CEO of RWE Renewables GmbH, said:

We are pleased to join the UK Investment Board. The UK is one of the key strategic markets RWE is working to expand its renewable energy portfolio.

Through our investments, we are committed to helping the UK government achieve its goal of quadrupling its offshore wind power generation capacity to 40 gigawatts by 2030.

The Commission will help create the right framework for sustainable investment.

Annette King, CEO of Publicis Groupe UK, said:

Maintaining the UK’s appeal to foreign investors is very important to productivity, innovation and of course the profession.

As we move away from the epidemic, we have a responsibility to rebuild it to a better condition and create the right conditions to attract widespread international investment.

Investment committees are a smart way to promote adequate levels of private sector input.

