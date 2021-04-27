United States to send oxygen to India | Voice of America





WHITE HOUSE – United States pledges to send oxygen to India as soon as possible and tens of millions of vaccine doses overseas in stages, in response to ongoing coronavirus pandemic and pressure intense exerted on America to obtain significant help.

“We want to work in partnership with India,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday. “We’re committed to getting the support they need, whether it’s oxygen, PPE, therapeutics, testing or raw materials for vaccines.”

A “strike team” of US public health experts will be dispatched to India, a senior administration official said.

Up to 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, not yet approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, could be shipped to other countries in stages after federal safety reviews, according to the White House. validated.

A man receives a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India, as others wait their turn at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India on April 26, 2021.

“Right now, we don’t have any dose of AstraZeneca available,” said Psaki, who explained that the release of vaccines for other countries is still a few weeks away and that it would initially likely total 10 million. of doses.

“We will be looking at a range of options from our partner countries, and of course a lot of that will be done through direct relationships,” she said.

US President Joe Biden held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in what a senior administration official described as “a warm and positive appeal.”

On Twitter, Modi said he “underscored the importance of smooth and efficient supply chains of raw materials and vaccine drugs,” adding that the partnership between the two countries “can meet the global challenge of COVID- 19 “.

I had a fruitful conversation with @POTUS @JoeBiden today. We discussed in detail the evolution of the COVID situation in the two countries. I thanked President Biden for the support given by the United States to India.

Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2021

“Any help will save lives,” Dr. Jon Andrus, assistant professor at the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University, told VOA. “But we have to think big and help motivate other countries to do the same. We have seen examples of where this is done, lives can be saved.”

U.S. officials say there has been no de facto ban under the Defense Production Act (DPA) preventing the export of materials needed to make vaccines, but manufacturing in the United States. globally has exceeded available stocks.

“In these cases, DPA simply means that US companies are prioritizing their government contracts over other orders. It does not mean an export ban,” said Tim Manning, COVID-19 supply coordinator of the White House.

“The United States government has diverted our pending vaccine filter orders to India’s vaccine manufacturing efforts. This will help India manufacture more vaccines,” Manning said on Twitter.

Hi Twitter, Im Tim Manning, the White House COVID-19 Supply Coordinator. There has been a lot of confusion around the use of the Defense Production Act in relation to the global supply chain for COVID-19 treatment. Let me try to break this down as simply as possible: 1/8

Tim Manning (@ timmy315) April 26, 2021

India on Monday ordered its armed forces to fight COVID-19, with oxygen coming from military reserves. Retired military medical personnel are also deployed to health facilities.

Save numbers

Coronavirus infections hit a record high for the fifth day in a row on Monday. All over India there are no beds for patients and health workers cannot cope with the influx.

On social media, relatives of people with COVID-19 are pleading with strangers for oxygen, while state officials pleaded with the central government to increase benefits. In some cities, the number of bodies exceeded the capacity of crematoriums, resulting in mass cremations.

Health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carry firewood to prepare a funeral pyre for a coronavirus victim during a mass cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India on April 26, 2021.

India, with a population of 1.3 billion, has an official death toll of 17.3 million infections and nearly 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Some health experts say the actual number of total cases could be up to 10 times higher, due to a lack of testing.

India’s situation is “beyond heartbreak,” said World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Ideally, the United States should send “35-40 million AstraZeneca vaccines that they have in stock but will not use in India, Brazil, or any other country that really needs them at the moment. I don’t think India has a shortage of vaccines as much as a shortage of other supplies, ”said Aparna Pande, director of the Hudson Institute’s Future of India and India Initiative. South Asia.

India is the world’s largest vaccine maker and earlier this year launched a diplomatic campaign to export doses. But now the country’s domestic demand for vaccines is exceeding supply.

Flare-up of infections

The number of coronavirus cases in India had been brought under control last year in part due to lockdowns.

But according to Pande, the government failed to bolster its underfunded health care infrastructure and “convince the majority of Indians that the pandemic was still in their midst and that they had to stay vigilant.” The result is in front of us all ”.

Oxygen tankers are seen on a special ‘Oxygen Express’ train as they arrive at a freight yard amid the coronavirus pandemic in Navi Mumbai on April 26, 2021.

“Support from the United States is welcome, and PPE, oxygen, ventilators, medication and support from the CDC will come in handy,” Pande said. “However, unless the number of cases goes down and the number of cases goes down, there’s not much anyone can do. The number of cases is crushing India’s weak health care system. India must also vaccinate a majority of its population, but as of now the number of vaccinated is extremely low. “

The crisis India is facing will have geopolitical ramifications, Pande told VOA.

“All the soft power India has drawn from its vaccine diplomacy and pandemic support to its neighbors and allies is of little use if the country lacks the capacity to care for its own citizens. “she said.

China and Russia are now among those offering oxygen and medicine to India and its neighbors, which will impact efforts by India and like-minded countries to contain the Chinese influence in the region, according to Pande.

“India’s desire to be a leading global player will only be achievable if the country invests in its national capacities,” Pande said. “What we see before us is an inability of the Indian government apparatus to plan and strategize in advance, but rather to leave things to the end with the hope that it will be resolved or that others will come to help. This is not how a budding world power behaves. ”

Meanwhile, the Indian government has ordered Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to remove some social media posts that criticize its delayed and flawed response to the pandemic.

“It would certainly not be in line with our view of free speech around the world,” Psaki replied when asked about censorship on Monday.

Modi has also been criticized for staging election rallies in several states that drew thousands to stadiums amid the pandemic.

