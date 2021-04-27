More migrants try to cross the US-Mexico border





SAN DIEGO (KGTV) A growing number of people are risking their lives trying to enter the United States illegally.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, more adult migrants were arrested by CBP agents in March, but fewer unaccompanied minors and their families were taken into custody.

Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Don Bartletti is back home in Vista after a two-day trip to San Luis, Arizona, where he saw migrants cross the United States.

“They found the holy grail of the US-Mexico border fence,” Bartletti said.

In an undisclosed location, Bartletti said the 35-foot border fence was well built inside the U.S. geographic border. The migrants cross the Colorado River just to get to this part of American soil, hoping to be stopped by customs and border protection.

The man raises his arms saying, ‘We are here, we are here! We’re not going to run, “” Bartletti said of a photo he took of a group of young Brazilians walking along the border fence.

He also took a photo of a Venezuelan man holding a baby sleeper for a grandson he has never met but hopes to someday hold in Miami.

“He busted it, and he rubbed it on the fence and put his arm through, and waved it like he was sending a message, ‘I’m coming, I’m coming!'”, A Bartletti said.

Bartletti said the most astonishing moment of his two-day photo trip was when he saw four Cuban nationals climb the fence after four grueling months of travel.

“When these four guys got off the top of the fence, they fell to their knees, put their hands on American soil and started to cry,” Bartletti said.

Dulce Garcia is the executive director of the humanitarian group Border Angeles. She has been in Tijuana for several weeks, trying to contribute to the migrant crisis there. Garcia said shelters are overcrowded as many migrants are sent back to Tijuana while waiting to receive their asylum claims. She said that last weekend, migrants staged a protest, demanding that the US government reopen the borders.

“People want to be found by the border patrol because they want to apply for asylum,” Garcia said. “The border is closed except for some essential travel. Asylum should be seen as essential. These people are not here for fun. They are here because they are fleeing from something horrible.”

Bartletti has said he stays out of politics, but hopes his photos give his viewers something to think about.

“I just want you to see the faces and hear some of the anecdotes I learn from them about who’s coming because they’re not that different from you and me,” Bartletti said.

