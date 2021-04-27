Brexit: EU’will not hesitate’ to take’improvement’ action against UK-as MEP votes on trade deal | Political news





The European Union “will not hesitate” to take action against the UK under the terms of a post-Brexit trade agreement, Blok’s chief official warned.

President Ursula von der Leyen spoke in the European Parliament ahead of the final debate on the negotiations, speaking of the “real teeth” of the EU-British Agreement (signed on Christmas Eve with Prime Minister Boris Johnson).

The MEP will vote on whether to approve EU-UK trade deals after Brexit on Tuesday night, and the results will be announced on Wednesday morning.

The deal has been put into effect tentatively since the end of the transition period on January 1st, but still has to be fully ratified, with no votes for approval by the European Parliament.

Earlier this year, the MEP declined to set a voting date following the UK action on post-Brexit action against Northern Ireland.

However, ahead of the European Parliament’s deadline for ratifying the agreement in late April, the MEP will now make a decision on negotiations.

They are widely expected to approve the agreement as a vote against the agreement will likely move EU-UK relations to World Trade Organization (WTO) terms along with quotas and tariffs.

However, prior to the voting, von der Raien noted “how much hesitation” among some MEPs as to “whether it is right to ratify this agreement when existing commitments are not respected by one party.”

She told MEP that she had shared “concerns over Britain’s unilateral action” with Northern Ireland after the Brexit post-Brexit trade agreement went into effect on January 1st.

Businesses on both sides of the Irish border are struggling to adapt to the implications of a deal that effectively moves the border into the Irish Sea as Northern Ireland remains part of the EU customs area.

This Protocol is a contract requiring new overhauls and procedures to manage that process and protect the EU single market, causing problems such as shortage of supermarket stocks.

“We have clearly seen a lot of problems arise since then,” said Ms von der Leyen.

“Some can be expected, others are tooth problems, and many are the result of the Brexit type chosen by the UK. But no matter the reason, we have to focus on a joint solution. Will.”

Ms von der Leyen explained, “This is one of the reasons why ratification of trade transactions after Brexit is “so important”, adding: “This will give you the tools you need to fully and faithfully comply with your obligations. Both sides signed.

“We will also focus our minds on finding practical solutions where we need them.”

She said the MEP has made “some progress” through “new constructive dynamics” “in recent days and weeks” in talks between the UK and the EU over Northern Ireland.

However, Ms von der Leyen added: “We need a solution, not a sound bite, to get the protocol working for everyone in Northern Ireland.”

Explaining the other benefits of ratifying a trade and cooperation agreement, von der Raien said “it has real teeth, with a binding dispute resolution mechanism and the possibility of unilateral corrective action if necessary.”

“I’ll be sure, we don’t have to use these tools,” she added.

“But if you need it, don’t hesitate to use it.

“They are essential to full compliance with the TCA and the withdrawal agreement, both negotiated in great detail and agreed upon by both sides.”

Meanwhile, Michel Barnier, EU’s chief negotiator for Brexit, described Britain’s withdrawal from the EU as “failure.”

He told the MEP: “This is a divorce. It is a warning, Brexit, and it is a failure. It is a failure of the EU.

“And we have to learn lessons here as politicians in the European Parliament, Parliament, Council, every capital.

He went on to say: “Why do 52% of British people oppose Europe? The reason is the social anger and tension that exists not only in many parts of the UK, but also in many parts of the EU.

“Our mission is to hear and understand people’s feelings.”

He added that the anger felt by citizens “must not be confused with populism.” The EU added that “everything must be done to counter it.”

