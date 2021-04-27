Iran and US warships in tense Middle East first encounter in a year





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates US and Iranian warships had a tense encounter in the Persian Gulf earlier this month, the first such incident in about a year amid wider unrest in the region over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal, the US Navy said on Tuesday.

Images released by the Navy showed a ship commanded by Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guards cut off in front of USCGC Monomoy, causing the coastguard ship to abruptly stop with its steaming engine on April 2.

The Guard also did the same with another Coast Guard vessel, USCGC Wrangell, said Cmdr. Rebecca Rebarich, Middle East 5th Fleet spokesperson. Such close passages run the risk of ships colliding at sea.

Download the NBC News app for the latest news and politics

Iran did not immediately recognize the incident in the southern part of the Persian Gulf, which caused no injuries or damage.

“The American crews issued several bridge-to-bridge radio warnings, five brief explosions from the horns of the ships, and while the [Iranian] Harth 55 responded to radio requests from bridge to bridge, they continued the dangerous maneuvers, ”said Rebarich.

After about three hours of warning and defensive maneuvering by the United States, the [Iranian] the ships moved away from the American ships and opened the distance between them. “

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the incident, which involved the Iranian support ship Harth and three Iranian rapid attack devices. Coast Guard units operate out of Bahrain as part of the Southwest Asian Patrol Forces, its largest unit overseas.

An Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessel cuts past the US Coast Guard vessel USCGC Wrangell in the Persian Gulf on April 2. US Navy / AP file

The interaction marked the first dangerous and unprofessional incident involving the Iranians since April 15, 2020, Rebarich said. However, Iran had largely ended such incidents in 2018 and most of 2019, she said.

In 2017, the Navy recorded 14 cases of what it describes as dangerous and / or unprofessional interactions with Iranian forces. He recorded 35 in 2016 and 23 in 2015.

Incidents at sea almost always involve the Revolutionary Guards, who report only to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Typically, these are Iranian speedboats armed with deck-mounted machine guns and rocket launchers that test weapons or observe US aircraft carriers crossing the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf at through which 20% of all oil passes.

Some analysts believe the incidents are in part aimed at squeezing President Hassan Rouhanis’ administration after the 2015 nuclear deal. They include a 2016 incident in which Iranian forces captured and detained 10 US sailors overnight. are lost in the territorial waters of the Islamic Republics.

The US naval forces continue to remain vigilant and are trained to act in a professional manner, while our commanders retain the inherent right to act in self-defense, Rebarich said.

The incident comes as Iran is negotiating with world powers in Vienna over Tehran and Washington to revert to the 2015 nuclear deal, with negotiations set to resume on Tuesday.

It also follows a string of incidents across the Middle East attributed to a shadow war between Iran and Israel, which includes attacks on regional shipping and sabotage of the Iranian nuclear facility at Natanz. .

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos