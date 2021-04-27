ORE Catapult Selects 28 British Costumes for F4OR Program





Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult selected 28 UK companies for its Fit 4 Offshore Renewables (F4OR) business improvement and supply chain growth programme.

The latest regional F4OR program, covering northeastern Scotland and northeastern England, has expressed more than 80 interests, with 16 selected from northeastern Scotland and 12 from northeastern England.

The latest batch has increased the total number of companies supported through the program to 53 and 25 companies have already been approved or are in existing programs in Scotland, Norfolk and Suffolk.

Regional programs are funded by Opportunity North East (ONE) in Scotland, and in northeast England, F4OR is part of a business support initiative co-funded by the North East Local Enterprise Partnership and Offshore Wind Growth Partnership. Green Growth (TIGGOR) Program for North East England Technology, Innovation and Marine Renewable Energy, funded by the North of Tyne Combined Authority.

The program will support the booming local energy supply chain, promoting the growth of marine renewable energy and promoting supply chain mobility and transformation during a green economy recovery.

For successful companies, the 12-month business improvement and supply chain growth program will make them more attractive to developers of offshore renewable energy projects, preparing them to compete and secure contracts in offshore wind farms in the UK.

In the latest leasing round, the bidding phase requires developers to commit the project’s local content from the original 10% to 25%.

Andrew Stormonth-Darling, ORE Catapult F4OR Program Manager, said: The UK’s offshore wind sector is on a rapid growth trajectory with the goal of achieving a net zero by 2030 and at least 75 GW by 2050.

This translates to a tremendous opportunity for the UK supply chain to occupy a significant portion of this market, from manufacturing to the operation and maintenance of future wind farms, creating jobs and economic benefits in the UK.

