Shot for the moon: can Biden transform the US economy?





This is the first in a series about Joe Biden’s first 100 days in power.

When Joe Biden was sworn in on January 20, the U.S. economy was struggling to emerge from a winter slump and its ability to adopt a significant fiscal response to the pandemic crisis was mired in doubt.

As he nears his 100th day in office and this week’s joint speech to Congress, the US president can say he has achieved his primary goal: a recovery that is rapidly accelerating after the rapid rollout of immunization and adopting its $ 1.9 billion stimulus bill.

Still, the next steps in Biden’s economic agenda are expected to be much more difficult than the first, with more resistance on Capitol Hill, tensions with US businesses and Wall Street, and a complicated message to the public about the need for intervention. radical government.

“I am not afraid that they will lose their courage. I’m afraid the political path is really difficult, ”said Felicia Wong, president of the Roosevelt Institute, a think tank, which served on Biden’s transitional advisory board. “Biden’s upcoming economic plans are fundamentally transforming the economy in a way we haven’t seen in the past 50 years and which is going to be much more difficult.”

Biden and his senior officials seem emboldened by the popularity of their economic policies so far, and ever more determined to move forward with plans to spend billions more on infrastructure, education and child care. children, who have been compared to Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal after the Great. Depression. The president wants to pay for further huge spending increases by sharply raising taxes on businesses and the wealthy.

“Americans are now able to breathe better and sleep better,” Kamala Harris, vice president of the United States, told a technical college in North Carolina last week. “The president and I are ready to continue. And we’re not going to take it slow, and we’re not going to take one step at a time. Nope. We are going to take a giant leap in the future. “

While Biden’s $ 1.9 billion stimulus has provided a massive new dose of funds to help low-income households weather the final stages of the pandemic, Biden’s next plans focus on long-term investments. to support chronically low spending on public goods, fight climate change and reduce income and racial disparities.

They are split into two packages, both of which face uncertain prospects on Capitol Hill. The first, unveiled last month, would fund $ 2 billion in new infrastructure spending over the next eight years, along with sharp increases in corporate taxes.

This week, Biden is expected to propose an additional $ 1.5 billion in spending on education and child care initiatives, paid for by a series of tax increases on the rich, including on capital gains for people earning $ 1 million or more, raising the hackles of many in the US financial industry.

Biden’s $ 1.9 billion spending plans

Value of the stimulus package, which helped mitigate the effects of the pandemic on the poorest households

$ 2 billion

Value of new infrastructure spending over the next eight years, which will be funded by corporate tax

$ 1.5 billion

Spending on education and child care initiatives, which will be funded by taxes from the rich

Democrats and their allies believe the plans and many of their components, including tax increases, are widely popular with voters after decades of middle-class stagnation, and with low-income households that have been a big deal. harder hit by the pandemic than affluent investors and large corporations.

“Poll after poll shows that [the public] supports raising taxes on the rich and profitable businesses. And of course raising taxes is never politically easy, but the idea that we cannot increase income is not a shared opinion among the public, ”said Sharon Parrott, President of the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, a left-wing organization. economic think-tank.

But Republicans believe that over time, the urgency and timeliness of Biden’s plans will diminish, shattering Democratic unity on the proposals, which is critical to securing their passage since Biden’s party has extremely slim majorities. in both chambers of Congress.

“They seem to have a strategy to shoot the moon [really go for it] while they are in control. . . people who are not particularly partisan are inclined to give a new president a chance: 100 days is a relatively short period and we are emerging from an unprecedented pandemic and economic catastrophe, ”said Pat Toomey, Senator Republican of Pennsylvania. . “But I think over time drastic excesses won’t age well.”

“I think right now we’re in a very, very strong expansion and a very strong recovery. But I think the Biden administration is jeopardizing some of that growth. The tax increases that they seem determined to inflict on our economy will create a lot of headwinds when they occur ”.

The biggest political puzzle for Biden is that any new economic legislation would have to be passed with a cohort of moderate Democrats, such as Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who are more skeptical of the regard to Biden’s extensive program.

Among the fears of Democrats and their allies is that Biden’s economics team ironically ends up falling victim to its own success. The sharp rebound from the pandemic – including job growth of nearly 1 million positions last month, with possibly more to come in April – could itself dampen momentum on Capitol Hill if politicians deem more aggressive spending unnecessary.

The White House has also already tried to root out fears that the economic rebound already underway will lead to a sustained and potentially risky rise in inflation, as former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers suggested. Senior Biden officials point out that the economy is still 8.4 million jobs below employment levels in February 2020, arguing that it is too early to say the recovery is safe and complete.

“The demand is increasing sharply because people are getting vaccinated and currently have abundant financial resources to go out. It is one more step to have the job market recovery, ”said Karen Dynan, economist at Harvard University and a former senior treasury official under Barack Obama.

So far, Biden has managed to avoid the types of infighting between opposing factions that often rocked Donald Trump’s economics team but also left their mark on Obama’s economics team, especially in the early years.

But as the recovery progresses and the next economic packages are negotiated, a split could emerge between Democrats who are more willing to compromise with Republicans on issues such as taxes and who will hold the line. .

So far, many supporters of the Biden administration have been pleasantly surprised by the fearlessness – critics call it reckless – with which the White House has brushed aside concerns about future deficits, rising prices at the consumption and the reaction of companies and markets to pursue bold actions. .

But they also believe the biggest economic issues are yet to come, if Biden can pull them off. “The next phase of policy making is really about tackling long-standing issues and recognizing that they’re important but resolved,” Parrott said.

