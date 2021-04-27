UK Large Retailer Records Largest Revenue Growth Since 2018, CBI Figures Show | Consumer spending





The UK’s largest retailer has had the largest sales growth since 2018, as consumer confidence has increased as a result of easing lockdowns in England and Wales and the progress of the Covid-19 vaccination program.

For the first time in 2021, sales looked good year-round, according to CBI’s latest monthly snapshots, and sales were expected to remain above normal levels in May after the reopening of non-essential stores. In Scotland and Northern Ireland.

According to a survey of 124 retailers and wholesale distributors, hardware, DIY stores, furniture and carpet retailers have generated particularly strong sales as consumers continue to focus on home improvement. Results aggregated between March 26th and April 15th show that overall retail sales, including some periods after the April 12th easing restrictions, increased at the fastest rate since September 2018.

Ben Jones, chief economist at CBI, said the drivers of improvement were the sectors that performed relatively well during the pandemic. However, there have been few immediate rebounds for the hardest hit retailers such as apparel, footwear and department stores.

Retailers are still facing issues related to inventory management and supply chains amidst trade turmoil, major changes in consumer behavior, and uncertainty about how far social distancing can be sustained, he added.

Separate figures show that sparkling wine sales have grown 48% over the past four weeks, with British and Wales consumers celebrating the easing of the blockade. According to research provider Kantar, the bubble boom occurred despite an overall drop of 1% in alcohol sales from four weeks to April 18 as pubs and restaurants became available to trade outdoors.

Supermarket visits increased by 4% over the three-month period until April 18th, showing new confidence in going out as the vaccine began to be given to under 50 years old. Almost half of the additional visits were senior shoppers.

Discount supermarket Aldi gained market share for the first time in a year, and Asda became the fastest growing of the four grocery stores for the first time in two years.

Kantar’s head of retail, Fraser McKevitt, said: There is growing awareness that the worst epidemic is behind us, and people are getting more used to going out to supermarkets. The last 4 weeks have been the busiest times in the grocery store for over a year. He found that data show that shoppers visit stores more often and buy slightly less with each visit, suggesting that habits are slowly returning to normal.

In contrast, the number of people buying groceries online declined, and digital orders fell to 13.9% of sales over the four weeks through April 18 compared to 15.4% in February. Online expert Ocado’s growth slowed to 27.5% over the 12-week period through April 18, from a level just over 50% reported a month ago.

As shoppers return to hypermarkets, sales of independent companies and region-based co-op chains have also declined compared to last year. However, Kantar said these businesses still grew strongly two years ago, before the pandemic.

