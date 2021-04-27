US house price growth peaks in 15 years





Home price growth in the United States jumped at the fastest pace in 15 years in February.

Standard & Poors said on Tuesday that its national S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller house price index registered an annual gain of 12% in February, down from 11.2% in January. The rate is the index’s highest annual gain since February 2006. The 20-City Composite posted an annual gain of 11.9%, up from 11.1% the previous month, beating consensus estimates of 11.9%. 9%, according to Bloomberg.

The strength of housing is reflected in the 20 cities; February’s price increases in every city are above that city’s median level and rank in the top quartile of all reports in 18 cities, said Craig J. Lazzara, managing director and global head of investment strategy index at S&P Dow Jones Indices, in a newspaper. declaration.

Phoenix, San Diego and Seattle continued to dominate the 20-city composite. Phoenix led for the 21st consecutive month, posting an annual gain of 17.4%, followed by San Diego and Seattle, which recorded annual gains of 17% and 15.4%, respectively.

The results were expected as median existing home prices hit a new high of $ 329,100 in March, up 17.2% from the same period a year ago, increasing at the fastest growing pace since the National Association of Realtors (NAR) began tracking prices in 1999..

Real estate veteran Barbara Corcoran, founder of home brokerage firm The Corcoran Group, her namesake in New York City, recently told Yahoo Finance that she can’t remember a time when prices rose at this time. pace.

“With the national and composite city indices, as well as the three price points rising at double-digit rates for the third consecutive month in February, the housing market is in full swing and many observers are wondering where the train is heading and what the next stop will look like, ”said Selma Hepp, deputy chief economist at CoreLogic, in a press release.“ Nonetheless, while the issue of sustainability is reasonable, the strength of the real estate market reflects many of the positive and steadily improving signs of the economic recovery, including job gains, consumer savings and increased purchasing power for homebuyers, all as mortgage rates remain historically low . “

The surge in home prices has been fueled by a record shortage of homes for sale, which is unlikely to improve in the spring. Total housing inventory at the end of March reached 1.07 million units, up 3.9% from February inventory and down 28.2% from a year ago, near historic lows, according to the NAR. Unsold inventory stands at a 2.1 month supply at current sales pace, slightly up from the 2 month supply in February and down from the 3.3 month supply recorded in March 2020.

The severe imbalance between demand and supply in the single-family home market has led to soaring house prices, Barclays wrote in a recent research note. At present, the rise in prices does not appear to be a significant constraint on demand, as the average existing home for sale was only on the market for 18 days in March and the sub-component of the NAHB index which measures the foot traffic of potential buyers of new homes. remains at record levels.

Amanda Fung is a writer at Yahoo Finance.

