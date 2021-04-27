



Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is a 43-year-old British-Iranian woman detained in Iran for five years.

The Iranian regime claims that her 42-year-old child, who was arrested while visiting the country to meet her parents with her daughter in April 2016, is doing something against the country.

In March, relief valency Mrs. Lee Ratcliffe was released from house arrest and removed the ankle tag after a five-year imprisonment period expired, but now sentenced to one year in prison for “propaganda activity against the regime.” Iran.

How can the Iranians hold her?

She should have been on the plane on March 8, after her five-year sentence ended.

Instead, she was taken back to court for new charges. Now she was convicted of “spreading propaganda” for attending a protest held outside the Iranian embassy in 2008.

So does she have to go back to jail?

This is currently not clear.

She can appeal and it will take a few weeks. If that fails, her family hopes she will be able to escape the jail of torture and psychological abuse by being trapped in her parents’ home on house arrest.

But in the face, a one-year sentence is followed by a one-year travel ban. That is, she will not be able to meet her family for two years, and there is no guarantee after that.

Image: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her daughter Gabriella, photo from 2016

There seems to be more charges. What’s really going on?

The Iranians suddenly found no new evidence for Nazanin. In fact, they haven’t been able to provide evidence for five years to support the charges against her.

They are holding her for different reasons. According to Tom Tugendhat MP, chairman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Selection Committee, she is held hostage for leverage.

What do you use?

Britain owed it to Iran for the tram it paid in the 1970s, but it never received it.

What does my mother in Iranian prison have to do with the tank?

nice question.

Iran’s Shaha Iran paid 400 million pounds for the order of the chieftain tank, but the tank was not delivered after the Iranian Revolution established a regime that did not match the British.

Was the money returned?

No-but in 2008 the International Arbitration Court ruled that it should be.

Instead, the UK has paid money to frozen bank accounts that have remained since then, and the two countries are struggling over issues such as the interest owed on the money and who to pay the money to.

Na Janine is being used as a’negotiation chip’

So, what is the relationship with the mother who is held against her mother’s will in Iran?

Iranians have not officially revealed that her fate has to do with the money being repaid.

They say the UK has no reason not to cough up cash.

The UK only recently admitted that there are links.

Iranians have the point? If the UK owes that money, should it be paid off?

The British government says it’s not that simple. I don’t want any compensation for Iran for taking people captive.

And there is a question of who gets the money. The branches of the Iranian government are considered terrorist organizations and will violate the sanctions they pay.

Can I buy it?

Up to the point.

However, it has been 13 years since the court ordered the money paid, and at that time they could not find a way to do so.

The debt case was due to return to court this week, but Iran demanded a postponement. Richard Ratcliffe, descendant of Na Janine, said the Foreign Ministry should have done more to prevent it from being postponed again.

PM, Na Janin released’very hard’

Could the British government do anything else to help her?

Yes, I mean an organization like Amnesty International.

They should make the most of the diplomatic protections they gave her back in March 2019.

They must insist on providing consular assistance to Nazanin, just like their rights under international law.

And they must cooperate with other countries to stop Iran’s temporary detention of employees.

Are other people like Nazanin going through the same fate?

Yes, maybe a dozen or so.

Some came forward, others kept a low profile with advice from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. And it’s just England.

Iran has brought in many other nationalities and will probably continue to do so until punished under the brand “Hostage Diplomacy”.

