U.S. companies improve sustainability scores – Refinitiv Data





Steam is released into the sky at a refinery in Wilmington, California on March 24, 2012. REUTERS / Bret Hartman

Sustainability ratings of U.S. companies rose in 2020, based on data from Refinitiv, as investors put more pressure on boards of directors to improve their environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials and authorities propose stricter disclosure rules.

Investors are demanding more information from companies on everything from carbon emissions to board diversity, as they increasingly believe that companies that perform on ESG issues will have better financial performance in the first place. over time.

To help rank business efforts, a number of data providers, including Refinitiv, assess corporate disclosures and other data sources. Investors can use them as a starting point for their own analysis before deciding whether or not to invest.

Refinitiv’s latest ranking based on company annual reports for 2020 shows the average ESG score of 137 U.S. companies, with a market cap of at least $ 5 billion, is 44.2, up from 42.8 in 2019 .

The Refinitiv score ranges from 0 to 100, with a higher score indicating better performance on both ESG disclosures and an absence of events that Refinitiv deems negative for the relevant company.

Fionna Ross, Senior ESG Analyst at Aberdeen Standard Investments, said: “As of the start of this year alone, we have been contacted by several US-based companies to ask for our opinion as they navigate their publication. first sustainable development reports. “

The pressure on companies to disclose more sustainability information is increasing.

The international accounting body, the IFRS Foundation, for example, is considering defining plans of rules governing companies’ disclosure of climate change risks. Regulators and policymakers in the United States and Europe are seeking to revise local disclosure rules.

Refinitiv data showed that consumer discretionary, industrials and tech companies in the United States had the highest ESG scores last year, while those in the mining sector lagged.

The average score of American companies was lower than that of their European peers, which averaged 58 at the end of last year, according to data from Refinitiv.

“Europe was the pioneer of ESG, so you have more established reporting and adherence to ESG principles,” said Brendan Erne, director of portfolio management at Personal Capital. “With demand growing so rapidly, US companies will ultimately have no choice but to better disclose and manage ESG issues if they are to compete for the same pool of capital.”

“And I think more companies will jump on the bandwagon when they realize that they can really improve their bottom line through better management of ESG issues,” he said.

In March, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it would seek comment on what companies might report on weather factors, a sign of the growing importance of these issues to investors. Read more

The Refinitiv / S-Networks US Large Cap ESG Index (.TRESGUS1) has risen 12.3% so far this year, slightly outperforming the 11.3% gain of the S&P 500 indices (.SPX).

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos