The UK will provide additional assistance to provide food, clean water, and other essentials to the approximately 13,000 people affected by the eruption of the La Suprire volcano in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The announcement follows an initial commitment of 200,000 ($278,000 USD) to the Caribbean Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), which allowed the UK to immediately mobilize local support teams and emergency supplies for early relief efforts.

Before the eruption eruption, the UK also provided 51,000 ($70,000 USD) for air helicopter surveillance and equipment installation to enhance early warning to analyze volcanic changes and ensure timely evacuation.

Foreign Minister Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon said:

We unite with the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in this difficult time. We all were greatly impressed by the devastation and human tragic scenes this volcano caused.

We are pleased that the UK has stepped up to provide critical assistance to the CDEMA regional response within 24 hours of the first eruption. This additional assistance will provide urgent assistance to those most affected by the volcanic influence, including those currently living in refugees and shelters.

In addition to bilateral support, the UK is supporting St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ international response. The UK is so far a major donor to the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), which has allocated $1 million (approximately 719,000) to water, sanitation and sanitation, and livelihood aid. The UK is a donor to the International Red Cross Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF), which has allocated approximately 209,000 ($290,000 USD) of funding to the Red Cross response. This will go to water and sanitation, livelihood support and shelter.

Along with this emergency aid, the UK is under a development assistance program for St. Vincent and the Grenadines totaling more than 40 million (approximately US$55.5 million). This will make a significant contribution to the country’s long-term recovery from eruption and includes funding for critical infrastructure projects, health facility upgrades, disaster management system support, green energy and youth employment programs.

The UK also continues to support St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the wider Caribbean region to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UK supports a broader regional effort as well as specific funding for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The UK has provided over 15m of critical medical supplies across Latin America and the Caribbean to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to support the fight against COVID-19.

As one of the largest donors of the COVAX Advanced Market Commitment (AMC) mechanism, we have promoted a fair and equitable global approach to vaccines through 548m. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines recently received the first 24,000 doses delivered under COVAX AMC.

The UK recently pledged $21 million to the Caribbean Development Bank Special Development Fund (SDF), which will benefit directly from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The Self-Defense Forces will play an important role in supporting the region’s long-term socio-economic recovery from COVID-19.

The UK has the largest financial contribution to the World Bank International Development Association (IDA) facility. The World Bank recently spent $20 million (14 million) in IDA funding from the Catastrophe Deferred Drawdown Option (Cat-DDO) to support the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines government and the Grenadines’ urgent liquidity needs.

The UK is a founding member of the Caribbean Disaster Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF), which has provided $2.2 million ($1.5 million) in grants to St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ ongoing relief and recovery efforts.

