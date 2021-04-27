Nomura puts Archegos at $ 2.9 billion, affirms commitment to US business





TOKYO (Reuters) -Nomura Holdings Inc said it would suffer $ 2.9 billion in suffering due to the collapse of US investment fund Archegos, but added that although it tightens risk controls , he had no intention of reducing his activities in the United States.

FILE PHOTO: The Nomura Securities logo is seen at the company’s head office in Tokyo, Japan, November 28, 2016. REUTERS / Toru Hanai / File Photo

Taking the second biggest hit of the Archegos debacle after Credit Suisse, Japan’s largest brokerage and investment bank posted a net loss of around $ 1.4 billion in the fourth quarter, its biggest loss ever quarterly since the 2008 global financial crisis.

Some $ 2.3 billion in Archegos related losses were recorded in the quarter, while an additional $ 570 million will be recorded this fiscal year.

In recent months, the implosion of Archegos, a family office led by Bill Hwang that failed to respond to margin calls on highly leveraged stock market bets, has reignited tough questions over whether if Nomura has what it takes to achieve its goal of rising into the top league of global investment banks by expanding into the United States.

But Nomura said Archegos was an isolated incident.

We don’t plan to make any major changes to our global business strategy, Kentaro Okuda, CEO of Nomura, said at a press briefing. We will work to build a strong US platform while improving risk management.

Nomura said he had quit more than 97% of his Archegos-related positions and a full review of his blue-chip brokerage and other fundraising activities found no other similar cases. He also has no intention of shying away from doing business with family offices which remain important clients, he added.

On Monday, he announced that he would strengthen his US management team with the appointment of Christopher Willcox, former director of JP Morgan Asset Management, as co-CEO of the group’s holding company for the Americas.

Prior to the collapse of Archegos, Nomura was on track for a record annual profit, supported by flourishing business activity in the United States. It was to be a relentless victory in its relentless ten-year effort to successfully expand outside of Japan.

Instead, it posted a net profit of 153.1 billion yen ($ 1.4 billion), a second consecutive year of profit, but down 29% from the previous year and below analysts’ estimates that ranged from 160 billion to 225 billion yen.

While Nomuras’ wholesale division saw a 30% decline in pre-tax profit for the full year, its retail division saw an 87% increase in pre-tax profit while its asset management division saw saw its profits climb 2.6 times.

Within its wholesale division, net sales of its investment banking division tripled to 36.1 billion yen following a series of mergers and acquisitions, including the acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor by Renesas Electronics Corps for $ 5.9 billion.

Among global investment banks, Credit Suisse suffered the most from Archegos, recording 4.4 billion francs ($ 4.8 billion) in related losses for January-March, with an additional 600 million francs expected this trimester.

UBS, Switzerland’s largest bank, surprised Tuesday with a $ 774 million blow from Archegos.

Morgan Stanley lost nearly $ 1 billion, while Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Deutsche Bank came out without losses, Reuters and other media reported.

Prior to its collapse, Archegos had become one of the ten most profitable clients for Nomuras’ operations in the United States, people familiar with the matter told Reuters, adding that the bank had seen an increase in business with Hwang as a strategy to win more business to others. large American hedge funds.

Nomura declared profits after the market closed. Its shares have fallen 19% since she reported in March that she expected a loss of around $ 2 billion from Archegos.

(1 USD = 108.3200 yen)

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Takashi Umekawa; Edited by Edwina Gibbs

