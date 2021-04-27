Rupert Murdoch Cuts News UK TV Channel Plans | News uk





After Rupert Murdoch concluded that starting a full-fledged rolling news channel in the style of Fox News was not financially viable, he greatly expanded his plans to support a television service with a new view in the UK.

Rebekah Brooks, chief executive of the News UK company, told employees that the massive cost of broadcasting a TV news channel meant it wouldn’t make sense to go ahead with a business.

She added that instead, the company will focus on reaching the news audience through shows on the streaming platform. There is consumer demand for alternative news delivery, but the cost of running a rolling news channel is significant and shareholders alone are not enough. You need to launch a product suitable for the digital age.

US TV news executive David Rhodes News British TV director, who moved to London last summer to run this project, is set to leave in June. He will advise the broader global Murdoch business on streaming news media, where he has repeatedly been advised by insiders on the possibility of a promotion or return to Fox News.

Brooks’ declaration that traditional television news cannot make a healthy profit will increase the financial interests of the upcoming Andrew Neil-led GB News channel. Raising 60m from companies such as American media company Discovery, Dubai investment firm Legatum, and Brexit-backed hedge fund president Paul Marshall, freed up slots on traditional TV distribution platforms like Freeview.

GB News is building a new center right 24-hour TV channel from the ground up around presenter-led programs. It employs dozens of journalists and has hired presenters such as Skys Colin Brazier, BBCs Simon McCoy and former ITV presenter Alastair Stewart as program organizers.

Brooks said News UK will still invest in TV-style content, and radio stations like TalkRadio will offer increasingly professional video output. News UK radio director Scott Taunton will be in charge of the TV output.

This decision also leaves a number of existing TV producers hired by Rhodes to ask questions about the company’s future if the focus shifts to a handful of streaming shows. The studio was built and rehearsals for some programs were underway.

Last year’s intent was for News UK TV to release at about five hours of output each night, including an early evening political show, a daily political debate program, and an evening news bulletin.

With products like Fox Nation in the US and Fox News International for consumers around the world, Murdoch has been paying more and more attention to people watching its unrivaled TV news streaming service.

Brooks added that News UK will continue to produce standalone programs with the aim of monetizing personalized advertising on smart TVs. We’ve already announced News To Me, an entertainment news show hosted by Gordon Smart, which will feature new episodes every week. And can be viewed live or on demand via streaming. Another show is planned.

