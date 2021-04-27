United States eases COVID-19 restrictions on Chinese students





A student studies in the sun at Georgetown University in Washington, USA on March 9, 2021. REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque

The Biden administration said on Tuesday it was easing travel restrictions for Chinese and international students to the United States this fall, a change that could provide financial assistance to some colleges whose enrollment has declined during the coronavirus pandemic.

The US State Department said in a statement it was expanding its national interest exemptions to cover students and academics around the world from August 1 after making the change in March for European students.

Reuters first announced the planned announcement for Chinese students, the largest number of international students in the United States. About 35% of international students in the 2019-20 school year were from China, according to the International Education Exchange (IEE), almost twice as high as the second highest, India.

The government has banned most non-U.S. Citizens who have visited China, Brazil, South Africa, Iran and most of Europe in the previous two weeks. From now on, students from all of these countries will be able to enter the United States for fall classes.

In the 2019-2020 academic year, 372,000 Chinese nationals attended universities and colleges in the United States, the IEE said in a November 2020 report.

Overall post-secondary enrollments fell 2.5% in fall 2020, nearly double the rate of decline in enrollment reported in fall 2019, according to the National Student Clearinghouse.

In January 2020, President Donald Trump first imposed restrictions prohibiting almost all non-U.S. Citizens who were in China from entering the United States.

U.S. colleges and universities have urged the State Department to take the plunge before international students have to make enrollment decisions.

The American Council on Education (ACE) had urged President Joe Biden’s administration to act quickly, saying in a letter last month that it could “send a welcome message to current and potential international students, which may help. to restore the United States as a destination of choice, as well as to support significant economic activity as the U.S. economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. “

An administration official said that despite the announcement, officials were “closely monitoring the state and trajectory of the pandemic.”

It’s still unclear whether U.S. colleges or the U.S. government will recognize vaccines received by Chinese students that have not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Some American schools require that students be fully immunized before class resumes.

Another big issue is the requirement that first-time student visa applicants must have face-to-face interviews at U.S. embassies and consulates. The State Department said Tuesday it “continues to look for ways to process more visa applications, in accordance with scientific advice from health authorities.”

ACE cited a study that found that the overall economic impact generated by international students decreased by $ 1.8 billion in the 2019-20 academic year, down from $ 40.5 billion the previous year.

In the 2019 school year, Chinese students would have an economic impact of $ 15.9 billion on the United States, according to the IEE report.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

