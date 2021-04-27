COVID-19: 17 Coronavirus Deaths Recorded In The UK As One-Quarter Of Adults Get Both Vaccines | British news





The UK has recorded another 17 coronavirus-related deaths and 2,685 new cases in the last 24 hours.

This data is compared to 6 deaths and 2,064 cases published on Monday, with 33 deaths and 2,524 cases reported on Tuesday.

Since the onset of the pandemic, a total of 127,451 people have died in the UK within 28 days of being tested positive for COVID-19, with 4,409,631 cases confirmed in the laboratory.

Real-time COVID updates in the UK and around the world

The first dose of the coronavirus vaccine reached 33,843,580 after 90,695 jabs on Monday.

In addition, 304,688 people got their second shot on Monday, which means 13,201,811 are now fully vaccinated.

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi says a quarter of the UK adult population now takes both.

The vaccine release has already reached more than half of the UK population with the first dose.

The next step in the program, which aims to give jabs to all adults by the end of July, means that the vaccine is now available in the UK to people over 42 years of age.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, 42, said he is now “standing next to my phone and waiting for a text message.”

The vaccine reservation system expanded to more people in their 40s for the second time this week after giving the vaccine to 44 years of age and older on Monday.

The goal of providing primary vaccinations to the nine most vulnerable populations by April 15 was achieved three days earlier.

Despite supply constraints and a second jab to those at the highest risk of getting COVID, it has since gradually expanded to adults under the age of 50.

People in their mid to late 40’s are the first group to be given a jab as part of this second step.

Two-thirds of the ages 45 to 49 got their first vaccine a week after the reservation system was opened.

