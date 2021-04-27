US ‘not helping enough’ as ​​India battles new COVID-19 wave: expert





The United States is slowly stepping up commitments to help India, which has consistently reported more than 300,000 new cases of the coronavirus daily. But as the world’s second most populous country with over 1.4 billion people, some experts say the response is too slow.

“There is a humanitarian reason for doing this, as well as self-interest, to prevent the arrival of new variants,” Dr. Leana Wen, former Baltimore Health Commissioner and Visiting Professor at the Milken Institute School of Public Health of George Washington University. Yahoo Finance said.

Prior to the outbreak, India had faster vaccination rates than the United States and had donated doses to neighboring countries in need. India has since moved to put its citizens first, helping to slow vaccinations in Europe and elsewhere.

The Serum Institute of India (SII) is partnering with the University of Oxford / AstraZeneca (AZN) to produce billions of doses of vaccine for the majority of the world. But as the headquarters of SII, the world’s largest vaccine producer, the Indian government has pressured the company to turn to national distribution.

The United States has also focused on inoculating its own population before committing to global distribution. But as vaccine supplies now exceed demand, the Biden administration has announced it will send up to 60 million doses to countries around the world, but only after regulatory review. Experts believe this could mean doses will reach them by the end of May.

The US response to the Indian crisis has drawn criticism at home and abroad. SII claims that the Defense Production Act (DPA), a 1950 law that is now used to defend the United States against the virus, blocked their access to vital raw materials for vaccine production.

In a telephone interview with reporters on Monday, senior US administration officials denied the claim.

“DPA is not the cause of shortages … there is just more global manufacturing going on all over the world than suppliers can currently support,” the official said.

The United States needs to do more than just send vaccines, some experts say. In a recent editorial, Dr Ashish Jha, Dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health, made a case for ventilators, protective gear and oxygen. His insight into India’s needs later appeared in an announcement by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Sunday.

Senior administration officials said on Monday that Sullivan’s announcement of sending raw materials for vaccines was possible as the United States “hijacked” its order of materials that would have been used in the production of AstraZeneca vaccines. .

On Monday, President Joe Biden spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on how the United States could help India curb its spread.

AstraZeneca doses, COVID-19 treatments and overall response

US experts are increasingly calling for an immediate release of doses of AstraZeneca in India. The vaccine is already cleared by the World Health Organization and other “strict” regulatory authorities, as defined by the WHO, including in the UK and the European Union. But producing doses also requires quality control and review by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“There are people who, if you send the vaccines now to India, will be able to get the vaccines and will be alive because of it,” Dr Wen said, adding that the United States should always focus on immunization of. their own population and ensure the AstraZeneca doses meet regulatory standards before being shipped.

Meanwhile, many say countries and companies should share technology to produce more vaccines and treatments.

Since last year, Gilead Sciences (GILD) has granted a voluntary license for its treatment remdesivir (branded Veklury), which is currently the only drug approved to treat COVID-19 in the United States, but it is rare in India. .

Gilead announced Monday that it will ship 450,000 treatment vials, as well as provide “its voluntary licensing partners with technical assistance, support for adding new local manufacturing facilities and donating active pharmaceutical ingredient (API ) to rapidly increase the production of remdesivir. “

Merck (MRK) announced Tuesday morning that it will provide a voluntary license for molnupiravir, still in clinical trials, to five Indian generics manufacturers. Doses would only be used once authorized.

In addition, Merck is providing financial assistance of $ 5 million, oxygen production equipment, masks and hand sanitizer to India.

Other countries have also offered to come to the aid of India, including Russia and China, as much has been said about the two countries’ outsized role in the pandemic when the United States was absent last year.

The Russian vaccine is under regulatory review in the European Union, and vaccines from both countries are used in Latin America and Africa, but with mixed reviews.

Lawrence Gostin, director of the Institute for Global Health Law at Georgetown University, criticized the United States and Europe for not doing enough. “The United States, the United Kingdom and Europe have amassed vaccines [and] made a bunch of pre-purchase deals, ”he said, noting that“ India was the only one to say, immediately, that they were going to try to help immunize the world. And here they are in crisis, and we are not helping them enough. “

In fact, he added, India has been the model of a citizen of the world.

“If I had to choose a country in the world that has been more of a citizen of the world, I couldn’t think of a country beyond India,” Gostin said.

