UK officials discuss resumption of travel routes with European Union | British news





During the summer break, a discussion on the mechanism of re-establishing travel routes between the UK and the European Union will take place with Brussels within days.

Whitehall officials are working on a proposal for mutual recognition of the Covid passport, which includes information on vaccines administered to holders and the results of recent tests.

Earlier this month, Boris Johnson said he hopes to resume travel abroad on May 17th. EU countries with a large tourism sector are urging the European Commission to cooperate with London.

EU officials said on Tuesday that talks with the U.S. government are in the process of mutual recognition of certifications proving vaccine and Covid testing history for vaccine holders. A spokesman for the European Commission said he had no contact with the British government but was open to them.

In response, a UK government spokesman said on Tuesday that officials were preparing to start such discussions with Brussels.

It is very important to ensure free and open travel with our European partners, so soon we will join the European Commission to reopen travel routes in the UK, the spokesperson said.

International travel is currently almost banned for UK residents. People arriving domestically, including the EU, must be quarantined for up to 10 days.

Last year, the EU adopted strict restrictions on travel to 27 member states, and only Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand were included on the list of exempt countries.

To be on the list, the country must not have recorded 25 new Covid cases per 100,000 people in the past 14 days, and less than 4% of the tests conducted last week must have returned positive. According to the latest statistics from the UK as of April 20, there are 24.7 cases per 100,000 cases in 7 days.

EU member states started a discussion last week considering other factors. We are also working on designing a digital green certificate that member states can freely use to facilitate travel if they wish.

Meanwhile, the government is expected to post a system of traffic lights to rate foreign destinations green, amber or red for travelers from the UK within the next two weeks. Each color represents the level of isolation or testing that vacationers may require when they return home.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos