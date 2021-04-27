JPMorgan Chase tells U.S. employees they should take turns returning to office by July





The headquarters of JP Morgan Chase & Co., the JP Morgan Chase Tower at Park Avenue, Midtown, Manhattan, New York.

Tim Clayton – Corbis | Corbis Sport | Getty Images

JPMorgan Chase summons its American employees to the office, at least part-time.

America’s largest bank in terms of assets told workers on Tuesday it was increasing the number of employees allowed in offices and that the buildings would be open to all employees on May 17, subject to a limit of 50% building occupancy.

“We expect that by early July, all US-based employees will be in the office on a consistent rotation schedule, also subject to our current 50% occupancy cap,” the bank said in a note, reported earlier by Bloomberg News. “With this deadline in mind, you should start making arrangements to help you have a successful return.”

CEO Jamie Dimon said in a webcast last week that the company could not yet require employees to be vaccinated before returning to the office. The company has had employees working in offices during most of the pandemic, particularly those in business roles. But he has long planned to move to a rotation model to allow workers flexibility and increase resilience if employees have to return to work remotely.

Here is the JPMorgan memo:

Dear colleagues,

Throughout the pandemic, our buildings and branches in the United States have remained open and operated safely for our essential employees, to whom we remain extremely grateful. In our previous post, we said that we look forward to seeing you at the office during the spring and summer months. As the United States surpasses its target of more than 200 million COVID-19 vaccines administered and more cities and states lift restrictions, we will open our US offices to all employees on Monday, May 17, under reserve from our current occupancy cap of 50%.

We welcome you next month so that you can feel comfortable returning to an office environment. Knowing that this may take some time, we expect that by early July, all US-based employees will be in the office on a consistent rotation schedule, also subject to our current occupancy cap of 50. %. With this deadline in mind, you should start making arrangements to help you have a successful return. Each business line will work with its managers and local leaders to determine an appropriate timeline. Our branches and offices outside of the United States will continue to follow their established processes.

As we welcome you in the coming months, you must be confident that we will continue to:

Follow all government restrictions and mandates and be prepared to suspend or cancel your return if necessary.Maintain an occupancy cap of at least 50% until the CDC revises its social distancing guidelines.Apply our industry recognized health and safety protocols including our high standards of air cleaning and filtration, mask wear and daily health check Provide information and resources to help you get vaccinated because we know that getting vaccinated means less risk of spreading the virus to our families, friends and colleagues. It is also important to note that while we strongly encourage you to get vaccinated, a vaccination is not required to return to the office at this time. Provide training and resources to help you navigate the new office environment.

We know many of you are excited to come back, but we also know that for some, the thought of coming regularly is a change you will have to deal with. Please start discussing your return with your manager and make arrangements.

More details on the return to the office will be provided to you in the coming days and weeks to help you prepare. We know you have questions, and many answers can be found in the links below.

