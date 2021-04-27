US orders removal of government workers from Afghan embassy





“By minimizing the number of personnel in Afghanistan whose duties may be performed elsewhere, the personnel who are urgently needed to resolve the issues surrounding the withdrawal of U.S. forces and to continue the vital work we are doing there “Support for Afghanistan and its people may remain in place,” a State Department spokesperson told CNN.

President Joe Biden announced earlier this month that the United States would begin withdrawing any remaining forces from Afghanistan by May 1, ending nearly two decades of military engagement in the country.

The State Department spokesman said the orderly departure affects “a relatively small number of employees,” noting that “we do not anticipate any changes in our operations and capabilities as a result of this action.”

The State Department said it was not discussing manpower or operational details for security reasons.

“The orderly departure from the US embassy in Kabul ensures that US diplomacy and support for Afghanistan will be durable, strong and effective,” they said. “This includes our active support for the Afghan peace process and our continued diplomatic, economic and humanitarian support for the future the Afghan people desire, including the gains made by Afghan women.”

An updated travel advisory released on Tuesday also reflected the orderly departure and warned U.S. citizens against travel to Afghanistan.

“The ability of the US Embassy to provide routine and emergency services to US citizens in Afghanistan is very limited, particularly outside Kabul. Evacuation options from Afghanistan are extremely limited due to lack of infrastructure, geographic constraints and the unstable security situation. opinion said.

“Family members cannot accompany US government employees working in Afghanistan. Unofficial travel to Afghanistan by US government employees and their family members is limited and requires prior approval from the State Department “, he said. “U.S. Embassy personnel are not permitted to visit any location in Kabul except the U.S. Embassy and other U.S. government facilities, except unless the US government has a compelling interest in allowing such a trip which outweighs the risk. Additional security measures are required for any travel of a US government employee. and movement across Afghanistan. “

When Biden announced the withdrawal of American troops, a senior administration official told reporters that the United States would only retain the military presence in Afghanistan necessary to protect its diplomatic presence. This imprint remains unclear.

Defense officials told CNN on Monday that the Pentagon is assembling a force of around 650 troops to send to Afghanistan in the coming days to protect US forces as they withdraw from the country.

The deployment was approved by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin late last week as part of a military asset package sent to the country to facilitate the US withdrawal, which is expected to be completed on September 11.

Secretary of State Tony Blinken visited Kabul the day after Biden’s announcement and met with embassy staff, US troops, Afghan officials and civil society leaders.

At a press conference there, the senior US diplomat conceded that it was “a time of transition, and with any transition comes uncertainty, comes concern,” but suggested there was an understanding among US and Afghan officials that Afghanistan had changed from the country it was. in 2001 or even 2011, and they must therefore build “a partnership for our two countries worthy of 2021”.

Blinken told embassy staff: “I can only imagine that for many of you this time around is feeling particularly stressful and maybe even emotional. difficult in the world, ”according to the pool.

“We are attached to Afghanistan and despite our military forces leaving Afghanistan, we are not,” he said.

Barbara Starr of CNN contributed to this report.

