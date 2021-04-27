US Consumer Confidence Hits 14-Month High; real estate prices are accelerating





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. consumer confidence hit a 14-month high in April as increased COVID-19 vaccinations and additional fiscal stimulus allowed more service businesses to reopen, stimulating demand and hiring by businesses.

FILE PHOTO: Real estate signs advertise new homes for sale in a new development in York County, South Carolina, US February 29, 2020. REUTERS / Lucas Jackson / File Photo

Tuesday’s optimistic Conference Board survey, which also showed a surge in vacation plans, suggested the economy continued to gain momentum into the start of the second quarter after what appears to have been robust growth. in the first three months of the year, according to many economists, the second strongest since 2003. This year, growth is expected to be the best in nearly four decades.

Consumers see the light at the end of the COVID tunnel, said Ben Ayers, senior economist at Nationwide in Columbus, Ohio. Led by heavy spending as households resume eating out, traveling and visiting stores, the economy is expected to pick up from the second quarter and likely continue through 2022.

The Conference Boards Consumer Confidence Index hit a reading of 121.7 this month. It was the highest level since February 2020, just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and followed a reading of 109.0 in March. This was the fourth consecutive monthly increase in the index.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index to rise to 113.0 in April.

The survey’s current condition measure, based on consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions, climbed to 139.6 from 110.1 last month. But the expectations index, based on consumers’ short-term outlook for income, business and labor market conditions, climbed to 109.8 from 108.3 in March.

The United States has expanded vaccine eligibility to U.S. adults, and more than half of that population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . More than a third of American adults are fully vaccinated.

Relief from anxiety about the virus and the $ 1.9 trillion White Houses pandemic rescue program has allowed for greater economic re-engagement. Retail sales hit a record high in March, and employers hired the most workers in seven months. Companies are also investing in equipment to boost their production.

US stocks were trading lower. The dollar appreciated against a basket of currencies. The prices of US Treasuries were mostly lower.

BUBBLE VIEWPOINTS ON THE LABOR MARKET

The Conference Board is investigating the so-called labor market differential, derived from data on respondents’ opinions on whether jobs are plentiful or hard to come by, reaching a reading of 24.7 – the highest in 13 months and up from 8 in March.

This measure is closely correlated with the unemployment rate in the closely-watched Labor Departments employment report, and suggested another month of successful job gains in April. The number of Americans filing new unemployment benefits has fallen to a 13-month low.

Federal Reserve officials meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to acknowledge the improving economic climate, but the US central bank is expected to keep its monetary policy ultra-easy, with jobs remaining 8.4 million jobs below its peak of February 2020.

According to a Reuters survey of economists, the photograph of the government’s first quarter GDP on Thursday will likely show that the economy grew at an annualized rate of 6.1% in the first three months of the year. It would be the second fastest growth rate since the third quarter of 2003 and would follow an expansion rate of 4.3% in the last three months of 2020 and a 33.4% increase in the third quarter of the last year.

The Conference Board survey showed that the share of consumers expecting an increase in their income over the next six months fell from 15.4% to 17.9% in March. The proportion forecasting a decline fell to 10.9% from 12.6% last month. It also showed that more Americans were planning to go on vacation in the next six months, with that share rising to 43.3% from 34.0% in February when households were asked about the subject.

Many intended to fly to their destinations, primarily the United States. This could give a powerful boost to the service sector, which has been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. Consumers also planned to buy big-ticket items like cars and houses, but fewer were planning to buy major household appliances compared to March.

Strong home buying intentions suggest that housing demand could remain strong and continue to push up prices as supply remains tight. The housing market is fueled by the demand for more spacious housing for home offices and schools. Demographics also point to a strong housing market, with people aged 26 to 34 making up about 12.5% ​​of the U.S. population.

This suggests a noticeable tailwind for demand, as the average first-time homebuyer is in his early 30s, said Brady Seitz, an economist at Moodys Analytics in West Chester, Pa.

Another report released on Tuesday showed that the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller house price index jumped 12% in February from a year ago, the fastest in 15 years, after rising 11.2 % in January.

Accelerating house price inflation was corroborated by a third report showing that the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s house price index climbed a record 12.2% on an annual basis in February after increasing 12.1% in January.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Edited by Chizu Nomiyama, Andrea Ricci and Paul Simao

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos