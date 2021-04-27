UK should pay compensation for post office scandal





Bright red pillar boxes inscribed with the cypher of the Queen are common throughout England. The same goes for sub-post office managers who operate post office branches. State-owned companies provide services ranging from banking, paying bills and buying stamps to sending parcels around the world. Some of these imprisoned dozens of these workers’ unjust convictions are a nationwide scandal, and the post office and its sole shareholder, the British government, have to pay compensation.

In one of the worst judicial heritages in recent British history, hundreds of subpostmasters have been charged with theft, fraud, and false accounting all day for account mismatches. However, the culprit appears to be faulty in a computer system provided by Fujitsu and known as Horizon. The people who run the branch were criticized when the accounts weren’t summed up.

The post office initiated private prosecution without independent oversight. These accusations ruined the life of the deputy post office chief, and was deprived of not only income, but also friends and social status for stealing an institution that enjoyed widespread public trust.

That trust seems to be wrong. At the time, the post office managers are accused of knowing the problems of the Horizon program. Sometimes they seem to have paid more attention to protecting state-owned companies than to make sure justice is done. On Friday, the Court of Appeals dismissed dozens of convictions, and the judge said the post office’s investigation was “severe enough to offend the court’s conscience for the charges in Horizon. The court concluded that without disclosing information about a known IT bug, the defendant would not be able to get a fair trial.

These cases run the risk of becoming more common. As software becomes more and more used to monitor and control employees, these kinds of problems can be replicated. To protect against these risks, it is important to avoid blind trust in technology and maintain other checks and balance systems. This may include other forms of technology and human oversight to ensure that such accusations are reasonable.

In essence, many of the failures of the post office case were too human. It was an indifference to suffering and a determination to protect the company at all costs. Since the prosecution was private, the post office was a victim, investigator, and prosecutor at the same time. State-owned companies explicitly maintained an in-house team to pursue crimes, which was a legacy at the time of taking responsibility for crimes committed through their positions as part of the country. In one case in 2019, the judge said the company had a “secret and excessive confidentiality culture”.

In order to restore the integrity of this public institution, the post office must pay the financial losses and damages suffered by those unjustly convicted. British law says that those who have been unfairly convicted must limit the damage and prove that they have been shown to be “deterministically innocent”.

In this case, it should be considered sufficient evidence that the conviction itself could suffer damage, and there are cases of additional discretionary payments. The company said it may need government help to pay the full damages. Such help will come. Life was ruined by this scandal, and the victims finally deserve justice.

