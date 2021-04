UK manufacturers’ profitability falls below 10 years.

According to official data reflecting the pandemic-related costs and the impact of the Brexit friction on the corporate sector, UK manufacturers’ profitability has fallen to their lowest levels in a decade.

According to figures released by the National Statistical Office on Tuesday, a manufacturing company’s net return, calculated as a profit on capital used for production, fell sharply for the second consecutive year in 2020, falling to 8.8%, the lowest since 2010. .

Net returns for all private non-financial companies fell from 10.2% in 2019 to 9.2% in 2020, but this total covered the sharp gap between sectors.

The average fell due to the collapse of profitability in North Sea oil and gas. This has been a single digit since 2014, but last year the continental shelf company suffered losses due to global price declines and a net return of minus 5.3. percent.

In contrast, the profitability of the services sector was relatively stable despite widespread closures due to the coronavirus closure, and the companies averaged a 15% net return.

ONS statisticians say that the decline in manufacturing profitability was largely due to the weakness in the auto industry, while the apparent stability in service sector profitability masked large fluctuations in the subsector as consumers explored closures by switching spending from other retailers to supermarkets. Said. From tourism to home improvement.

Make UK, the manufacturer’s flagship group, said the figures reflect a “unique contextual cocktail” that worked together to increase costs and squeezing margins “before the Brexit impact”.

These include spikes in shipping and freight costs, rising parts and raw materials prices, and pandemic-related disruptions that have extended delivery times.

However, manufacturers’ profitability was already under pressure before the pandemic, sharply dropping from 17% in 2018 to 12.6% in 2019.

Simon French, chief economist at Panmure Gordon, said it reflected the pressure the sector received after the Brexit referendum due to a weakening pound in the import-intensive supply chain. However, few companies can leverage the pricing power enjoyed by global brands like Apple, which has shown that “a large portion of the corporate sector cannot sustain an unexpected cost-based rise.”

This would isolate consumers from rising prices, he added, but led to shareholder returns that were “very mocked by international standards”.

Pressure on UK firms will help North Sea oil and gas operators recover their profits from pounds conducive to manufacturers’ margins, rising energy prices, and curb consumer demand to provide greater pricing energies to service sector firms next year. May be alleviated.

However, Make UK hardly anticipated pressure to ease the sector’s profitability in the short term, especially as small businesses are still struggling with the new export barriers caused by Brexit, despite the recovery of consumer demand and business confidence.

