US Relaxes Prescribing Requirements For Opioid Treatment | Drug news





The United States eases restrictions on buprenorphine, a drug that helps curb opioid cravings, amid record overdose deaths.

The US Department of Health and Human Services announced new rules to make it easier to prescribe a drug that helps people with opioid addiction.

The guidelines announced on Tuesday mean doctors and other health workers will no longer need additional hours of training to prescribe buprenorphine, a benchmark drug that helps alleviate cravings. And they no longer have to refer patients for counseling.

Office of National Drug Control Policy Acting Director Regina LaBelle told a news briefing that the United States is seeing a record number of overdose deaths with the majority of those dying this year to date from an overdose of opioids, mainly illicitly manufactured fentanyl.

Drug overdose deaths in the United States have increased during the coronavirus pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 90,000 drug overdose deaths in the 12 months ending in September, the highest number on record in a single year. There is no data for all of 2020 yet, and the numbers are preliminary.

Jon Combes holds his vial of buprenorphine, a drug that prevents withdrawal sickness in people trying to quit using opiates, as he prepares for a dose at a clinic in Olympia, Washington in November 2019 [File: Ted S Warren/AP Photo]LaBelle, appointed to her post by President Joe Biden in January, said removing barriers to quality treatment was a top political priority for this administration.

Under the relaxed guidelines, prescribers will be able to treat up to 30 patients at a time with the drug. It comes in the form of a pill or film that dissolves under the tongue. It costs around $ 100 per month. A common version of buprenorphine is Suboxone.

Stricter requirements will remain for prescribers who wish to treat more than 30 patients at a time.

Because of the way opioids work in the brain, people who depend on them get sick if they stop using it. Withdrawal can feel like a bad flu with cramps, sweating, anxiety, and sleeplessness. The cravings for this medication can be so intense that relapses are common.

Buprenorphine helps by switching a patient from strong pain relievers or an illicit opioid such as heroin to a regular dose of a legal opioid drug.

In addition to doctors, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, certified nurse midwives and some other types of nurses will be able to prescribe buprenorphine without first having received special training.

The Trump administration attempted to make a similar change in its final days, but that would only have applied to doctors.

The Biden administration put the case on hold for legal and policy review, ultimately deciding to extend the easier guidelines to more prescribers.

Prescribing requirements date back to the 2000 legislation aimed at preventing too easy access to drugs with its own potential for abuse. But only a small number of doctors have gone through the stages, and in many parts of the country patients have not been able to find a prescriber. Ironically, doctors could prescribe buprenorphine for the pain without additional training.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos