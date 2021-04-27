UK plans to cut bilateral funding for capital projects in developing countries by 80%, leaked memo shows | British news





The UK plans to cut bilateral funding for water and sanitation projects in developing countries by more than 80% this year, despite handwashing and good hygiene being important defenses in the fight against the coronavirus, a leaked government memo said.

The total amount spent on water, sanitation and sanitation (WASH), including multilateral programs, is expected to decline 64% to around £100 million as part of a major cut in foreign aid. Prepared for the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Federal and Development Office.

The three-page document found on Sky News most clearly recognizes the real world impact of the Boris Johnson government’s decision to cut more than £4 billion in foreign aid this fiscal year due to COVID’s economic impact. -19 to the British vault.

The move has provoked criticism from aid agencies and many of his congressmen, amid fears that when demand grows more than ever, it will harm the world’s poorest.

A memo written for Secretary Wendy Morton describes the “WASH-General Fund” for 2021-2022 in the section described as “Background”.

“We expect to spend about £100 million (to be confirmed) on WASH, most of which will be delivered through our support to the World Bank and other multilaterals.” “This is a 64% reduction in total support for the sector compared to 2019.”

Regarding the bilateral drinking water and sanitation program over the next 12 months, the memo said: “Our bilateral program, which has already declined sharply after deciding to leave this sector on a per-country program basis, is likely to eventually focus on a few countries, including Ethiopia, Mozambique and Nepal.

“We don’t have an exact figure for future spending yet, but we expect more than 80% of our spending on both countries to decline in 2019, £176 million.”

In addition, the WASH program implemented by UNICEF, the UN Children’s Organization, will end this year, one year ahead of schedule.

British charity cuts aid cuts’tragic blow’

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs appears to be ready for backlash as the cuts in funding prioritize water security ahead of a climate change summit hosted by Britain during the epidemic.

The briefing note said: “We expect criticism of the decline in spending, especially as the UK public sees WASH as a priority area of ​​UK aid. Hand hygiene is widely regarded as an important intervention to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Because the cuts are being announced in the year the UK hosts COP26.”

Preet Kaur, Labor’s shadow international development secretary, abolished last year after the Conservative government annexed its development department to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, warned of the catastrophic consequences of reducing funding for these key areas.

In a statement, she said in a statement with Sky News, “Breaking the last line of defense against the spread of COVID-19 will lead to unprecedented death and risk of further fluctuations and mutations of the virus.”

“The government should be cleansed by stopping efforts to avoid investigations and announcing all planned UK aid spending for 21/22.”

When asked about the planned cuts, Tim Wainwright, chief executive of the charity WaterAid, was terribly distressed.

India receives essential medical supplies from the UK.

“There is no good time to cut down on life-saving water and sanitation aid, but it must be one of the worst in the midst of the worst pandemic for 100 years,” he said in a statement.

“What’s even more surprising is that these brutal cuts in financing for water and sanitation should be made just a few months before the G7. [group of industrialised nations] COP26 Climate Summit, where the UK wants to demonstrate global leadership. “

The water and sanitation program was just one of the victims of last year’s prime minister’s decision to reduce the UK’s aid spending target from 0.7% to 0.5% of national income in the face of violations of the declaration pledge and government protests. Relief agencies and his many legislators.

Foreign Minister Dominique Rab faced angry questions from lawmakers about the impact of the cuts last week. Because he gave very little details of exactly where it would fall.

Wainwright said, “These cuts should be canceled as soon as possible.”

Charity to neutralize landmines in Syria

The briefing note appears to have been designed to help Morton discuss funding the UK’s water, sanitation and sanitation initiatives globally on Wednesday with two co-chairs of all party’s parliamentary groups on WASH.

The memo advises the ministers that co-chair Fleur Anderson and fellow Tory colleague Sir Bates will be worried about the UK’s declining WASH spending as COVID-19 cases increase and are in preparation. Host COP26″.

COP26 is the United Nations Climate Summit held by the UK in November.

Under the subtitle “Handling Advice”, Morton is armed with a number of positives, including the UK’s helping more than 62.6 million people access safe drinking water and sanitation since 2015.

She also received information that Britain’s support for the coalition to halt the spread of COVID through behavioral change in some of the world’s poorest countries was not affected by the cuts.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs declined to comment on the contents of the leaked document.

The spokesman said Britain was the world’s third-largest aid donor, spending £14.5 billion last year, but forced a temporary decline due to the economic impact of the epidemic.

“We will still spend more than £10 billion this year to fight poverty, respond to climate change and improve global health,” the spokesperson said.

“We are reviewing what this means for individual programs. Decisions will be announced, of course.”

