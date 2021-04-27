Christian Pulisic, first American man to score in Champions League semi-final with Chelsea, draw





Christian Pulisic became the first U.S. men’s international to score a Champions League semi-final goal after scoring Tuesday in the first half of Chelsea’s 1-1 first leg with Real Madrid.

The goal was also Pulisic’s fifth in the Champions League, putting him ahead of DaMarcus Beasley on America’s all-time male scorers list in Europe’s premier football competition.

Christian Pulisic is the first US international to score in a UCL semi-final.

Pulisic (5) also breaks the tie with DaMarcus Beasley (4) for most UCL goals by the US Open. pic.twitter.com/hcpZ23FsCC

ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 27, 2021

Pulisic found himself alone in the penalty area in the 14th minute and cut to his right, beating Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and shooting between two defenders to give Chelsea an early lead.

Karim Benzema scored to equalize the hosts later in the first half, leaving both sides with everything to play for next week’s second leg at Stamford Bridge.

After the game Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said: “The goal was well deserved and we should have scored at least one more. We conceded more or less on nothing and it can always happen against individual quality.

“It was a disappointing score at half time. We had to stay calm and not lose confidence. The second half was very tactical, we felt we were a little tired. We only had a few. days to recover from another tough game. game. We have to live with 1-1. “

Pulisic, 22, also scored in the round of 16 in 2017 while still with Borussia Dortmund and is now the youngest player to score for Chelsea in the UCL semi-finals or later, moving past Ramires, who did so at 25. old against Barcelona in 2012.

1 – Christian Pulisic is the first American player in history to score against Real Madrid in all competitions and the first to score in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. Star pic.twitter.com/6POgjhbZSs

OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 27, 2021

Adding to Pulisic’s first list, he is also now the first US international to score in a competition against Real Madrid.

“It was a great finish, great composure,” said Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta. “He’s an incredible player, he’s a young player, he’s growing and improving. I’m very happy with his goal because he’s an important player for the team.”

Two players of the US women’s team have already scored in the semi-finals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League or later – Carli Lloyd did so in 2017 on loan with Manchester City, and Alana Cook did so on the weekend. last end in Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-1 draw with Barcelona. .

Pulisic has struggled with injuries throughout his career, and Tuchel claimed earlier this month he needs to relearn how to trust his body after facing nagging issues with a hamstring problem. suffered in the FA Cup final defeat last August against Arsenal.

Tuchel’s first game in charge was on January 27 against Wolves, but Pulisic didn’t start a Premier League game until March 13.

However, the 22-year-old has started six of Chelsea’s last eight games in all competitions, and he said ahead of the Madrid game: “I feel very confident in my body and my fitness right now. have played a rope.

“I’ve never seen myself as an injury-prone player or anything. Obviously I’ve had some time out over the past year and a bit. It’s just about taking care of my own. body and put myself in the best position. be available for every game. I feel good about that right now. “







