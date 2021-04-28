US extends Real ID deadline to May 2023 KIRO 7 News Seattle





WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security has extended the deadline for Americans to obtain a driver’s license or identity card.

The agency extended the deadline to May 3, 2023, as the COVID-19 pandemic made it more difficult for states to issue new ID cards, the Washington Post reported. The original deadline was October 1, 2021.

Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 to create minimum safety standards for driver’s licenses and state-issued ID cards, the newspaper reported. The legislation was a response to a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission.

BREAKDOWN: DHS is extending the REAL ID deadline by 19 months, from October 1, 2021 to May 3, 2023, due to the circumstances causing the pandemic. From May 3, 2023, air travelers will need a REAL ID license or other approved ID to go through an @TSA checkpoint.

The updated cards will be needed for check-in at airports and to enter federal facilities, according to the Associated Press.

According to DHS, only 43% of all current driver’s licenses and ID cards are compliant.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Tuesday that the effect of the pandemic on states made it necessary to extend the deadline for Real ID.

Protecting the health, safety and security of our communities is our top priority, Mayorkas said in a statement. As our country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, extending REAL ID’s full application deadline will give states time to reopen their driver’s license operations and ensure their residents can obtain a license or an identity card conforming to REAL ID.

All 50 states, the District of Columbia and four U.S. territories issue genuine identification, the Post reported. American Samoa has yet to issue true credentials but is on track to become compliant, the newspaper reported.

The older credentials can still be used to drive, buy alcohol and other regulated products by adults, and gamble in casinos, according to the AP. Travelers can also use military IDs.

